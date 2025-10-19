Meet 87-Year-Old, Padma Bhushan Awardee Who Once Surpassed Ambani And Adani In Wealth, Now Staying In Rented Apartment Due To…; He Is…
Raymond’s former chief and Padma Bhushan awardee Vijaypat Singhania, once India’s richest, now lives alone in a rented apartment after family disputes. Despite losing his fortune, his legacy in business and aviation endures.
Once Richer Than Ambani & Adani
Once wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and even Ratan Tata — Vijaypat Singhania was a towering figure in Indian industry. Today, at 87, he lives alone in a rented apartment — far from the luxurious life he once led. Here’s how it all changed.
The Man Behind Raymond’s Success
Vijaypat took over the Raymond Group in 1980 and transformed it into a global fashion powerhouse. From local tailoring shops to elite international showrooms, Raymond became synonymous with men’s style and quality under his leadership.
Heir Who Built His Own Legacy
Born into the prestigious Singhania family, Vijaypat didn’t just rely on inheritance. He worked tirelessly to expand the business, adding prestige and international recognition to Indian textiles, earning respect as a visionary industrialist.
The Split That Changed Everything
Vijaypat wanted to fairly divide his empire between his sons — Madhupati and Gautam. But the plan fell apart. Madhupati moved to Singapore, cutting ties, while Vijaypat handed his 37% Raymond stake to Gautam in 2015.
From Family to Feud
After the transfer, relations between father and son deteriorated. Legal battles and emotional disputes followed. In a heartbreaking turn, Vijaypat — who built Raymond — was evicted from his own home and denied access to his wealth.
Life in a Rented Flat
Today, the man who once helmed a billion-dollar company lives in a modest rented apartment. At 87, Vijaypat lives simply, without luxury — a quiet end to a life once filled with power, prestige, and privilege.
A Man of Many Achievements
Beyond business, Vijaypat was an aviator and adventurer. He’s a Padma Bhushan awardee (2006), former Sheriff of Mumbai, and received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. The Indian Air Force even made him Honorary Air Commodore.
A Legacy That Lives On
Despite losing his fortune, Vijaypat Singhania’s story is one of grit, vision, and resilience. He built a brand that defined Indian fashion and proved that while wealth may fade, values and legacy endure forever.
(Images credit: wikipedia, @shubhmswri09/X, @Finance_Bareek/X, @divya_gandotra/X)
