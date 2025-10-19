Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2973818https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-87-year-old-padma-bhushan-awardee-who-once-surpassed-ambani-and-adani-in-wealth-now-staying-in-rented-apartment-due-to-he-is-2973818
NewsPhotosMeet 87-Year-Old, Padma Bhushan Awardee Who Once Surpassed Ambani And Adani In Wealth, Now Staying In Rented Apartment Due To…; He Is…
photoDetails

Meet 87-Year-Old, Padma Bhushan Awardee Who Once Surpassed Ambani And Adani In Wealth, Now Staying In Rented Apartment Due To…; He Is…

Raymond’s former chief and Padma Bhushan awardee Vijaypat Singhania, once India’s richest, now lives alone in a rented apartment after family disputes. Despite losing his fortune, his legacy in business and aviation endures.

 

Updated:Oct 19, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Once Richer Than Ambani & Adani

1/8
Once Richer Than Ambani & Adani

Once wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and even Ratan Tata — Vijaypat Singhania was a towering figure in Indian industry. Today, at 87, he lives alone in a rented apartment — far from the luxurious life he once led. Here’s how it all changed.

Follow Us

The Man Behind Raymond’s Success

2/8
The Man Behind Raymond’s Success

Vijaypat took over the Raymond Group in 1980 and transformed it into a global fashion powerhouse. From local tailoring shops to elite international showrooms, Raymond became synonymous with men’s style and quality under his leadership.

 

Follow Us

Heir Who Built His Own Legacy

3/8
Heir Who Built His Own Legacy

Born into the prestigious Singhania family, Vijaypat didn’t just rely on inheritance. He worked tirelessly to expand the business, adding prestige and international recognition to Indian textiles, earning respect as a visionary industrialist.

 

Follow Us

The Split That Changed Everything

4/8
The Split That Changed Everything

Vijaypat wanted to fairly divide his empire between his sons — Madhupati and Gautam. But the plan fell apart. Madhupati moved to Singapore, cutting ties, while Vijaypat handed his 37% Raymond stake to Gautam in 2015.

 

Follow Us

From Family to Feud

5/8
From Family to Feud

After the transfer, relations between father and son deteriorated. Legal battles and emotional disputes followed. In a heartbreaking turn, Vijaypat — who built Raymond — was evicted from his own home and denied access to his wealth.

 

Follow Us

Life in a Rented Flat

6/8
Life in a Rented Flat

Today, the man who once helmed a billion-dollar company lives in a modest rented apartment. At 87, Vijaypat lives simply, without luxury — a quiet end to a life once filled with power, prestige, and privilege.

 

Follow Us

A Man of Many Achievements

7/8
A Man of Many Achievements

Beyond business, Vijaypat was an aviator and adventurer. He’s a Padma Bhushan awardee (2006), former Sheriff of Mumbai, and received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. The Indian Air Force even made him Honorary Air Commodore.

 

Follow Us

A Legacy That Lives On

8/8
A Legacy That Lives On

Despite losing his fortune, Vijaypat Singhania’s story is one of grit, vision, and resilience. He built a brand that defined Indian fashion and proved that while wealth may fade, values and legacy endure forever.

(Images credit: wikipedia, @shubhmswri09/X, @Finance_Bareek/X, @divya_gandotra/X)

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyVijaypat SinghaniaRaymonds
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Lucky zodiacs 2026
Lucky Zodiacs For 2026: Baba Vanga Predicts 5 Zodiacs Who Will Become Millionaires
camera icon9
title
Weekend Watchlist
Sunday OTT Watchlist: From Reply 1988 To Stranger Things, Top Picks To End Your Week On A Good Note
camera icon7
title
Shark Tank India
Meet Mohit Yadav: Shark Tank India’s New Judge, Minimalist Founder & Gold Medalist CA With AIR 26 — Check His STAGGERING Net Worth
camera icon6
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025: Kriti Sanon To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celeb-Approved Sarees To Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe
camera icon8
title
haunted railway stations in India
India's Top 5 Haunted Railway Stations That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine; Bengal's Platform Tops The List