Meet 88-year-old whose business empire is valued at Rs 1,50,00,00,00,00,000, Yet he doesn’t own a mobile phone; Donated Rs….

At 87, R. Thyagarajan’s life is a striking contrast between massive business success and personal simplicity. Born into a modest family, he went on to build a powerful financial empire that serves millions across India. Yet, despite his wealth, he chooses to live a simple life and stays away from modern distractions. His journey reflects discipline, vision, and a deep commitment to giving back.
At 87, R. Thyagarajan lives a life that surprises many. He doesn’t own a mobile phone, drives a modest Rs 6 lakh car, and prefers simplicity over luxury. Yet, he once donated Rs 6,210 crore and built one of India’s most respected financial groups. His journey is as inspiring as it is extraordinary.
Humble Beginnings In Tamil Nadu
Born on August 25, 1937, into a farming family in Tamil Nadu, Thyagarajan’s early life was rooted in simplicity and discipline. His upbringing shaped his grounded personality and practical outlook toward money and success.
Strong Academic Foundation
Thyagarajan studied mathematics in Chennai before spending three years at the prestigious Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. His analytical mindset later became the backbone of his business success.
First Job At A Major Insurer
In 1961, he began his professional career at New India Assurance Co., one of India’s largest insurance companies. This role gave him deep insights into India’s financial system and the needs of common people.
Building The Shriram Empire
Thyagarajan founded the Chennai-based Shriram Group with a simple yet powerful idea lend money to low-income borrowers ignored by traditional banks. His approach opened financial doors for millions who lacked access to formal banking. Today, the group serves over 23 million customers and operates 30 companies. A renowned name in the world of billionaires, R Thyagarajan's staggering business empire is valued at Rs 1,50,000 crore, as per the website of his company, Shriram Group.
Started At 37—Proof It’s Never Too Late
Unlike many entrepreneurs who begin early, Thyagarajan started his business journey at 37. From modest beginnings, he built a financial powerhouse that grew steadily through trust, discipline, and long-term thinking.
Gave Away His Company Shares
In 2006, he made a rare and bold decision. He transferred his shareholdings in Shriram companies to employees by creating the Shriram Ownership Trust. His belief? Those who helped build the company deserved to share in its success.
Donated Rs 6,210 Crore
At one point, Thyagarajan sold his stake in a company valued at $750 million (around Rs 6,210 crore). Instead of keeping the fortune, he donated the entire amount to a charitable trust.
A Life Of Simplicity And Learning
Despite his success, Thyagarajan lives in a simple home, drives a modest car, and avoids owning a mobile phone, believing it distracts from life’s true priorities.
He enjoys classical music and regularly reads Western business magazines to stay informed. His story proves that real wealth isn’t about luxury it’s about impact, discipline, and giving back.
