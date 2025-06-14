Meet 92-Year-Old Who Heads To Office Daily, Owns 71 Hospitals And 5,000 Pharmacy Outlets, His Bond With Ram Charan Will Surprise You— Find Out His Net Worth
Still Going Strong at 92
At 92, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy continues to work every day, showing no signs of slowing down. He clocks in at 10 a.m. and wraps up by 5 p.m., working six days a week. As the founder and guiding force behind Apollo Hospitals, his passion for improving lives keeps him active and engaged, making him a rare example of unwavering commitment in today’s world.
Connection with Ram Charan
Apart from his professional achievements, Dr. Reddy also has notable family connections. He is the father-in-law of Telugu superstar Ram Charan and the grandfather of Upasana Kamineni, who is married to the actor. The family shares a close bond, and Upasana often credits Dr. Reddy for being a major influence and guiding force in their lives.
Founder of India’s First Corporate Hospital
Dr. Reddy pioneered a healthcare revolution in India by establishing Apollo Hospitals in 1983—the country’s first corporate hospital. Before this, most Indians had to travel abroad for complex surgeries or specialized treatments. His vision made world-class healthcare accessible at home, transforming the Indian medical landscape forever.
From Chennai to the U.S.—And Back
Born in Chennai, Dr. Reddy earned his MBBS from Stanley Medical College and later moved to the United States to specialize in cardiology. While he was on track for a thriving international career, a heartfelt letter from his father in the early 1970s encouraged him to return to India and serve the nation. That decision laid the foundation for one of India’s largest private healthcare empires.
A Tragedy That Sparked a Mission
In 1979, a patient in India lost their life due to the lack of timely, advanced medical care. This deeply moved Dr. Reddy and pushed him to act. He was determined to ensure that no Indian would die simply because quality healthcare was out of reach. This moment marked the beginning of Apollo Hospitals.
A Nationwide Healthcare Empire
What began as a single hospital in Chennai has today grown into one of India’s largest and most trusted healthcare networks. Apollo Hospitals now operates 71 multi-specialty hospitals across the country, over 5,000 pharmacy outlets, 291 primary care and diagnostic clinics, and even a digital health platform. From cities to small towns, Apollo has made healthcare more accessible and affordable, becoming a household name trusted by millions.
The Financial Power of Apollo
Apollo Hospitals is not just a leader in healthcare—it’s a financial success story too. With a market capitalization of over Rs 70,000 crore, it ranks among India’s top healthcare companies. The Reddy family holds a 29.3 per cent stake, underscoring their long-term commitment and deep involvement in its growth and direction.
His Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned
According to Forbes, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy's net worth is estimated at Rs 26,560 crore. Despite his extraordinary wealth, Dr. Reddy remains humble and focused on improving healthcare delivery. For him, money was never the goal—his purpose has always been saving lives and building a healthier nation.
A Life of Purpose and Perseverance
Dr. Reddy’s life story is a blend of ambition, empathy, and action. In an interview with Business Today, he once said, “Success should make us humble and inspire us to do more for the country.” Even at 92, he embodies this principle daily. His journey serves as a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to leadership, and that true success lies in creating lasting impact.
Trending Photos