Meet 92-Year-Old Who Heads To Office Daily, Owns 71 Hospitals And 5,000 Pharmacy Outlets—Know His Jaw-Dropping Net Worth
At 92, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy continues to work every day, leading one of India’s most successful healthcare networks. His dedication and vision have revolutionized healthcare in the country, making him a true inspiration for generations.
Goes to Work Daily
At 92, when most people have retired from active life, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy continues to lead by example. The founder of Apollo Hospitals starts his workday at 10 a.m. and clocks out by 5 p.m., working six days a week with the discipline and energy of someone decades younger. His unwavering dedication to healthcare and service has made him a symbol of perseverance and purpose.
The Visionary Behind Apollo Hospitals
Dr. Reddy is the visionary founder of Apollo Hospitals, India’s first corporate hospital. His pioneering idea revolutionized the country’s healthcare system by making high-quality medical care accessible to millions. He saw a future where Indians didn’t need to travel abroad for treatment—and turned that vision into a powerful reality.
Humble Beginnings
Born in Chennai, Dr. Reddy completed his MBBS from Stanley Medical College before moving to the United States to train as a cardiologist. While he had the opportunity to build a successful career overseas, a heartfelt letter from his father in the early 1970s urged him to return home and contribute to his country. That decision would go on to change Indian healthcare forever.
A Personal Tragedy
In 1979, a patient tragically died in India due to the lack of advanced medical facilities—a moment that deeply impacted Dr. Reddy. This event became the turning point that pushed him to establish Apollo Hospitals. He vowed to bring world-class healthcare to India, so that no life would be lost due to inadequate infrastructure ever again.
From One Hospital to Healthcare Empire
What started as a single hospital has today grown into a healthcare empire. Apollo Hospitals now operates 71 hospitals, over 5,000 pharmacy outlets, 291 primary care clinics, a diagnostic network, and a digital health platform. The group has become a household name in India, offering care across specialties and cities, and continues to expand its reach.
Massive Market Cap and Family Control
Apollo Hospitals is not just a leader in healthcare, it’s a financial giant too. The company boasts a market capitalization of over Rs 70,000 crore. The Reddy family holds a 29.3 per cent stake in the group, reflecting their deep involvement and long-term commitment to the organization’s mission and success.
Net Worth
According to Forbes, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy’s net worth is estimated at Rs 26,560 crore. Despite his massive financial success, he remains grounded and focused on service. His wealth is a byproduct of his purpose—to build a healthier India—rather than a personal goal.
A Life That Inspires Generations
Dr. Reddy’s life story is a blend of ambition, empathy, and action. In an interview with Business Today, he once said, “Success should make us humble and inspire us to do more for the country.” Even at 92, he embodies this principle daily. His journey serves as a powerful reminder that age is no barrier to leadership, and that true success lies in creating lasting impact.
