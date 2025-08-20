Meet 92-Year-Old Who Works Daily, Runs 71 Hospitals, 5,000 Pharmacies, Has Net Worth of Rs 3,08,02,50,00,000; He Is…

1 / 8

At 92, when most people have retired from active life, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy continues to lead by example. The founder of Apollo Hospitals starts his workday at 10 a.m. and clocks out by 5 p.m., working six days a week with the discipline and energy of someone decades younger. His unwavering dedication to healthcare and service has made him a symbol of perseverance and purpose.