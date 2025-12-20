Meet 94-Year-Old Woman Who Proves Age Is Just a Number, Wins 4 Gold Medals at Asian Masters Athletics Championship– Know All About Her
At 94, Pana Devi Godara from Bikaner has shown the world that age is no barrier to success. By winning four gold medals at the Asian Masters Athletics Championship, she has inspired millions with her discipline, hard work, and never-give-up spirit.
An Inspiring Story from Bikaner
At an age when most people prefer rest, Pana Devi Godara is busy winning gold medals. Hailing from Bikaner, Rajasthan, she has become a symbol of strength, discipline, and determination, proving that age can never limit passion.
Four Gold Medals at 94
At the 23rd Asian Masters Athletics Championship held in Chennai (November 2025), Pana Devi created history. At the age of 94, she won four gold medals in:
- Shot Put
- Discus Throw
- Javelin Throw
- 100-meter sprint
Her achievement stunned everyone and earned her nationwide admiration.
Earlier National-Level Glory
Before her Asian Championship success, Pana Devi had already made headlines at the 45th National Masters Athletics Championship in Bengaluru. There too, she clinched gold medals in multiple events, including shot put, discus throw, and the 100-meter race.
From Household Duties to Medal Podium
Pana Devi lives in Chaudhary Colony, Bikaner, where she balances sports with everyday responsibilities. She personally looks after her cows and buffaloes, staying active through physical work even outside the stadium.
Discipline Is Her Secret
Behind her success lies a strict and disciplined lifestyle. Regular physical activity, consistency, and a strong will have helped Pana Devi stay fit and competitive, even in her 90s.
A Powerful Message for Women
Her journey sends out a strong message—fitness has no age limit, especially for women. Pana Devi’s achievements inspire women of all ages to prioritize health, confidence, and self-belief.
More Than Medals, A Life Lesson
For Pana Devi, medals are not just trophies—they are proof that dreams don’t expire. Her story shows that dedication and hard work can overcome any barrier, including age.
Pride of Bikaner, Pride of India
At 94, Pana Devi Godara stands as a national inspiration. Her achievements have brought pride not just to Bikaner but to the entire country, reminding everyone that age is truly just a number.
(Images credit: IANS & AI)
