Meet Aloo Mistry, Daughter Of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, Her Family's Powerful Ties With Tata Group, Holds Major Stake in… – Know Her Noel Tata Connection
Aloo Mistry, daughter of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, belongs to a family with deep-rooted ties to the Tata Group. While she maintains a low profile, her connection to one of India’s most powerful business empires remains strong. Married to Noel Tata, she balances personal achievements with a legacy that continues to shape the corporate world.
A Strong Business Legacy
Aloo Mistry belongs to the influential Mistry family, known for its deep business ties with the Tata Group. She is the daughter of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, former chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons—one of the largest shares in the Tata empire.
A Family Deeply Rooted in Business
The Mistry family has played a major role in shaping India’s corporate landscape. Aloo’s late brother, Cyrus Mistry, was once the chairman of Tata Group while her other brother, Shapoor Mistry now leads the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Her sister, Laila Mistry, is also actively involved in the family business.
Aloo Mistry’s Professional Journey
Beyond her family’s business empire, Aloo Mistry has an independent professional identity. She pursued medicine at Grant Government Medical College and later completed her internship and residency at Forest Park Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Marriage to Noel Tata
Aloo Mistry is married to Noel Tata, a key figure in the Tata Group. He is the Chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation, and serves as the Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan. He also plays a significant role in Tata Trusts, which oversee many of the group's philanthropic activities.
Their Children and the Next Generation
Aloo and Noel Tata have three children—Maya, Neville, and Leah. They are actively involved in the Tata Group and serve as trustees in various Tata Trusts, ensuring the family’s continued influence over the group’s future.
Balancing Family and Career
Despite being part of one of India’s most powerful business families, Aloo Mistry has carved her own identity. She successfully balances her family’s legacy with her personal achievements, maintaining a strong presence both in business and in her professional field.
