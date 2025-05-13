Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900683https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-bankrupt-indian-billionaire-once-owner-of-2-islands-and-71-room-mansion-with-net-worth-of-rs-33400-crore-now-left-with-only-know-who-he-is-2900683
NewsPhotosMeet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire: Once Owner of 2 Islands And 71-Room Mansion With Net Worth Of Rs 33,400 Crore, Now Left With Only...; Know Who He Is..
photoDetails

Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire: Once Owner of 2 Islands And 71-Room Mansion With Net Worth Of Rs 33,400 Crore, Now Left With Only...; Know Who He Is..

Success Story: Former telecom tycoon's journey feels straight out of a dramatic biopic. Once a telecom tycoon and owner of two private islands, a 71-room mansion in Chennai, and properties around the world, Chinnakannan Sivasankaran was known in business circles simply as “Siva.” Today, he describes himself as broke and leading a modest life. In a recent appearance on The Ranveer Show on You Tube, former telecom tycoon Sivasankaran opened up about his incredible rise and the humbling fall that followed. 

Updated:May 13, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Aircel Founder: Humble Beginnings

1/7
Aircel Founder: Humble Beginnings

Chinnakannan Sivasankaran was raised in a modest household in Tamil Nadu. Despite limited means, he harbored big dreams and would go on to become one of India’s most talked-about entrepreneurs in the tech and telecom sectors. 

Follow Us

Chinnakannan Sivasankaran Sterling Start In IT

2/7
Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire

In the 1980s, Sivasankaran founded Sterling Computers, which quickly became a notable name in India’s IT landscape. By the 1990s, Sterling was among the leading players, marking the beginning of his ambitious business journey.

 

Follow Us

Aircel Revolution

3/7
Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire

Sivasankaran launched Aircel in 1999, a telecom company that won consumers with its value-for-money offerings. Aircel rose to prominence in a highly competitive market, becoming one of the fastest-growing telecom brands in India at the time.

 

Follow Us

Aircel Founder: The Maxis Deal

4/7
Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire

In 2006, Siva sold a 74% stake in Aircel to Malaysia’s Maxis Communications. The deal later became controversial, drawing attention during the infamous 2G spectrum scandal, though it initially marked a major financial milestone for him. 

Follow Us

Chinnakannan Sivasankaran Net Worth

5/7
Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire

Aircel eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Sivasankaran claimed personal losses of ₹7,000 crore, a dramatic shift from his earlier success when his net worth was estimated at over $4 billion. 

Follow Us

Aircel Founder Lavish Lifestyle

6/7
Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire

Before the collapse, the 68-year-old serial entrepreneur lived a luxurious life—owning multiple global properties, including a Rs 524 crore mansion in Chennai with 71-rooms, a 14-acre estate in California with a helipad, award-winning mansions, and even two private islands. 

Follow Us

Chinnakannan Sivasankaran: A New Perspective

7/7
Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire

Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Siva revealed he now owns just a 2-acre plot. He added that he won't build a house until he resolves all his ongoing issues, reflecting on a life of rise, fall, and reflection. (Image Credit:  @ranveerallahbadia/ YT)

Follow Us
success storyChinnakannan SivasankaranAircel FounderTelecom Tycoon
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Who is Malavika Mohanan
Malavika Mohanan’s White Saree Look In Kerala's Backwaters Goes Viral — Everything You Need To Know About The Sensational Star
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Resumption: Top Run Scorers For RCB, MI, GT, CSK, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, DC - Check In Pics
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Maruti Baleno KILLER? Tata Unveils THIS Hatchback With 360-Degree Camera And Diesel Engine - Details
camera icon13
title
Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai To Nitanshi Goel: 15 Indian Celebs To Dazzle At Cannes Film Festival 2025
camera icon5
title
Auto news
What An Electric SUV: 80% Charge In 50 Mins, 500+ Range - Packed With BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More - TRUE Creta EV's Rival
NEWS ON ONE CLICK