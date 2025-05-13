Meet Bankrupt Indian Billionaire: Once Owner of 2 Islands And 71-Room Mansion With Net Worth Of Rs 33,400 Crore, Now Left With Only...; Know Who He Is..
Success Story: Former telecom tycoon's journey feels straight out of a dramatic biopic. Once a telecom tycoon and owner of two private islands, a 71-room mansion in Chennai, and properties around the world, Chinnakannan Sivasankaran was known in business circles simply as “Siva.” Today, he describes himself as broke and leading a modest life. In a recent appearance on The Ranveer Show on You Tube, former telecom tycoon Sivasankaran opened up about his incredible rise and the humbling fall that followed.
Aircel Founder: Humble Beginnings
Chinnakannan Sivasankaran was raised in a modest household in Tamil Nadu. Despite limited means, he harbored big dreams and would go on to become one of India’s most talked-about entrepreneurs in the tech and telecom sectors.
Chinnakannan Sivasankaran Sterling Start In IT
In the 1980s, Sivasankaran founded Sterling Computers, which quickly became a notable name in India’s IT landscape. By the 1990s, Sterling was among the leading players, marking the beginning of his ambitious business journey.
Aircel Revolution
Sivasankaran launched Aircel in 1999, a telecom company that won consumers with its value-for-money offerings. Aircel rose to prominence in a highly competitive market, becoming one of the fastest-growing telecom brands in India at the time.
Aircel Founder: The Maxis Deal
In 2006, Siva sold a 74% stake in Aircel to Malaysia’s Maxis Communications. The deal later became controversial, drawing attention during the infamous 2G spectrum scandal, though it initially marked a major financial milestone for him.
Chinnakannan Sivasankaran Net Worth
Aircel eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Sivasankaran claimed personal losses of ₹7,000 crore, a dramatic shift from his earlier success when his net worth was estimated at over $4 billion.
Aircel Founder Lavish Lifestyle
Before the collapse, the 68-year-old serial entrepreneur lived a luxurious life—owning multiple global properties, including a Rs 524 crore mansion in Chennai with 71-rooms, a 14-acre estate in California with a helipad, award-winning mansions, and even two private islands.
Chinnakannan Sivasankaran: A New Perspective
Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Siva revealed he now owns just a 2-acre plot. He added that he won't build a house until he resolves all his ongoing issues, reflecting on a life of rise, fall, and reflection. (Image Credit: @ranveerallahbadia/ YT)
