Meet Beggar Whose Monthly Income Is Rs 60,000–Rs 75,000, Owns Two Spacious Flats In Mumbai Worth Rs 1,40,00,000, His Net Worth Is Rs …
Bharat Jain, a familiar face on Mumbai's streets, has a story that proves appearances can be deceiving. From humble beginnings, he has quietly built a life far from what most would imagine.

Bharat Jain, a familiar face on Mumbai’s streets, has a story that proves appearances can be deceiving. From humble beginnings, he has quietly built a life far from what most would imagine.

 

Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
The Man You Might Walk Past Without Noticing

The Man You Might Walk Past Without Noticing

Bharat Jain is often spotted outside Mumbai’s CST station or Azad Maidan. To most passersby, he looks like just another beggar. But behind this modest appearance lies an incredible fact—he has built a net worth of around Rs 7.5 crore, as per media reports.

 

A Childhood of Hardship

A Childhood of Hardship

Born into a poor family, Jain’s early years were marked by constant struggle. Basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter were often hard to come by. With no access to formal education or a stable job, he had little choice but to turn to begging to survive.

 

Turning Begging into a Full-Time Profession

Turning Begging into a Full-Time Profession

For over four decades, begging has been Jain’s primary occupation. He works tirelessly for 10–12 hours a day, seven days a week, without holidays. His daily income—Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500—translates into Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 a month, outpacing the salaries of many office workers in India.

 

Choosing Savings Over Spending

Choosing Savings Over Spending

Instead of spending his earnings, Jain practiced strict financial discipline. He saved consistently and invested carefully, turning his modest daily income into long-term assets.

 

Owning Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore

Owning Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore

One of his biggest financial achievements was buying two spacious flats in Mumbai. Together worth around Rs 1.4 crore, these homes now provide his family with safety and comfort—something Jain never had growing up.

 

Investing in Commercial Property

Investing in Commercial Property

Jain also owns two commercial shops in Thane. These properties are rented out, bringing in around ₹30,000 every month in rental income. This steady stream of passive income is a key pillar of his financial security.

 

Securing His Children’s Future

Securing His Children’s Future

Determined to give his children a better life, Jain enrolled both his sons in a reputed convent school in Mumbai. They completed their education and now help run the family’s stationery business, adding yet another source of income for the household.

 

Why He Still Begs

Why He Still Begs

With wealth, property, and a stable business, one might wonder why Jain still begs. Some say it’s a habit formed over decades; others believe it’s his way of staying humble and grounded. Whatever the reason, he remains committed to the daily routine that once kept his family alive.

 

A Story of Grit and Unlikely Success

A Story of Grit and Unlikely Success

From living hand-to-mouth to owning crores in assets, Bharat Jain’s life is an extraordinary example of discipline, persistence, and smart money moves. His story is a reminder that financial success can come from the most unexpected paths—and that determination often matters more than where you start.

(Images credit: GeminiAI, @PicturesFoIder/X)

