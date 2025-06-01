Meet Billionaire Woman Who Bought India’s Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats In Mumbai For Rs... Her Name Is...; Check Net worth And Education

photoDetails

India's Most Expensive Flats: Leena Gandhi Tewari is a name not widely known, but she recently grabbed national attention after purchasing two sea-facing flats in Mumbai’s Worli for a staggering amount — reportedly the most expensive residential property deal in India, according to media reports. Leena Gandhi Tewari is an Indian businesswoman and author. She is the chairperson of USV Private Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in Mumbai. Under her leadership, USV has become one of India’s top five pharmaceutical firms, specializing in medications for diabetes and heart-related conditions.