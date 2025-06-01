Meet Billionaire Woman Who Bought India’s Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats In Mumbai For Rs... Her Name Is...; Check Net worth And Education
India's Most Expensive Flats: Leena Gandhi Tewari is a name not widely known, but she recently grabbed national attention after purchasing two sea-facing flats in Mumbai’s Worli for a staggering amount — reportedly the most expensive residential property deal in India, according to media reports. Leena Gandhi Tewari is an Indian businesswoman and author. She is the chairperson of USV Private Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in Mumbai. Under her leadership, USV has become one of India’s top five pharmaceutical firms, specializing in medications for diabetes and heart-related conditions.
India’s Most Expensive Flat Deal
Leena Gandhi Tewari has purchased two luxurious sea-facing duplex flats in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹639 crore, marking the most expensive residential property transaction ever recorded in India’s real estate history.
USV Chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari
Tewari is the chairperson of USV, a pharmaceutical giant founded in 1961 by her grandfather, Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi, in collaboration with global cosmetics brand Revlon. She continues the family legacy with strong leadership.
Ultra-Premium Sea-Facing Homes
The two duplexes are situated in Naman Xana, a 40-storey tower on Worli Sea Face. They span the 32nd to 35th floors, covering a total carpet area of 22,572 sq. ft. at ₹2.83 lakh/sq. ft.
India’s Most Expensive Flat Worth
Including over Rs 63.9 crore in stamp duty and GST, the total cost of the property purchase amounts to nearly Rs 703 crore. As per documents, the high-value deal was officially registered on May 28, 2025.
Leena Gandhi Tewari Education And Family
Leena holds a B.Com from the University of Bombay and an MBA from Boston University. Her husband and both children—an MIT PhD and a Boston CS graduate—serve on the USV board, continuing the legacy.
USV Chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari Networth
With a net worth of $3.9 billion as of May 30, 2025, Leena is among India’s wealthiest women. She ranks 964th globally and was the 45th richest Indian woman in Forbes India's 2023 list.
Leena Gandhi Tewari Surpasses Networth Of MD Of Biocon And CEO Of Nykaa
Leena Gandhi Tewari's wealth exceeds that of fellow industry icons like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon and Falguni Nayar of Nykaa. In 2023, her net worth was estimated at $3.7 billion, rising significantly within a year. (Image Credit: Social Media And X)
