Meet Business Tycoon Who Was Once Richer Than Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Now Lives In Rented Flat Due To….

Once wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata, Vijaypat Singhania built Raymond into a global brand. However, a bitter family feud cost him everything. After handing his stake to his son, he was ousted from his home and now lives in a rented flat. A Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned aviator, his story is a stark reminder of how fortunes can change.