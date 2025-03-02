Advertisement
Meet Business Tycoon Who Was Once Richer Than Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Now Lives In Rented Flat Due To….

Once wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata, Vijaypat Singhania built Raymond into a global brand. However, a bitter family feud cost him everything. After handing his stake to his son, he was ousted from his home and now lives in a rented flat. A Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned aviator, his story is a stark reminder of how fortunes can change.

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
The Rise and Fall of a Business Tycoon

India has seen the rise of many business magnates like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata. But one man, who was once wealthier than them all, now lives in a rented flat. This is the story of Vijaypat Singhania, the former chairman of Raymond Group.

 

A Visionary Business Leader

Born into the prestigious Singhania family, Vijaypat Singhania led Raymond Group from 1980 to 2000. Under his leadership, the company became a global powerhouse in textiles and fashion.

 

The Beginning of a Bitter Feud

According to media reports, after his uncle’s passing, internal conflicts arose within the family. However, the biggest dispute came when Vijaypat decided to divide his business between his two sons, Madhupati and Gautam Singhania.

 

A Costly Decision

While Madhupati moved to Singapore, Vijaypat handed over his 37% stake in Raymond to Gautam in 2015. However, their relationship soured, and Vijaypat was eventually ousted from the family home.

 

From Tycoon to Legal Battles

Stripped of his wealth and power, Vijaypat Singhania fought legal battles against his son. Once a billionaire, he now struggles financially and stays in a rented flat.

 

More Than Just a Businessman

Beyond business, Singhania is a renowned aviator inspired by JRD Tata. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and served as an Honorary Air Commodore in the Indian Air Force.

 

A Legacy That Lives On

Despite the downfall, Vijaypat Singhania remains the man who transformed Raymond into a household name. His journey is a reminder of how fortunes can change, even for the wealthiest.

(Image credit: @divya_gandotra/x & Social Media)

