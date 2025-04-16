Meet China’s ‘Dairy Godfather’ Who Was Sold For Rs 600 As Baby and Worked As Bottle Washer To Build Rs... Crore Empire; He Is...
Niu Gensheng Success Story: China's dairy tycoon Niu Gensheng's, who known as ‘Dairy Godfather’, life is nothing short of inspiring. His journey from the harsh plains of Inner Mongolia to the summit of a multi-billion-yuan dairy empire is not just a rags-to-riches tale—it’s a masterclass in grit and rebellion against norms, according to reports by the South China Morning Post.
Niu Gensheng: Sold for 50 Yuan As Baby
Niu Gensheng was born into poverty in Inner Mongolia. His parents sold him for just 50 yuan (around Rs 600) to a cattle farmer because they couldn’t afford to raise him.
Niu Gensheng: From Bottle Washer To Vice-President Of Company
In 1983, Niu began as a bottle washer at a small dairy plant that eventually became Yili. By 1992, he rose to become Vice-President of Production & Operations, earning over 1 million yuan (US$140,000) annually.
Niu Gensheng: Left Yili Due to Internal Politics
Despite his success, Niu left Yili due to internal politics and rising competition. He wasn’t ready to stop—he was just getting started.
Bold Move: Launch of Mengniu Dairy (1999)
With 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million), he founded Mengniu Dairy—despite Yili being a 1.2 billion yuan giant. He targeted rural markets using local dialect ads and low-price strategies.
Fast Growth And Market Leadership
By 2004, Mengniu hit 7.2 billion yuan (US$985 million) in revenue. In 2005, it surpassed Yili to become China’s No.1 dairy brand.
New Venture: Aice Ice Cream In Southeast Asia
In 2015, Niu launched Aice in Indonesia for low-income consumers, offering affordable treats (900–1500 IDR or ₹5–9) and local flavours like durian and coconut milk coffee.
Niu Gensheng: Aice’s Market Domination
Today, Aice operates across 1,200 districts in Indonesia and leads the region’s ice cream market across Indonesia. The company generates over three billion yuan (US$410 million) Rs 3,420 crore, annually, making it leading ice cream brand in Southeast Asia.
