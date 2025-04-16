Meet China’s ‘Dairy Godfather’ Who Was Sold For Rs 600 As Baby and Worked As Bottle Washer To Build Rs... Crore Empire; He Is...

photoDetails

english

2887010

Niu Gensheng Success Story: China's dairy tycoon Niu Gensheng's, who known as ‘Dairy Godfather’, life is nothing short of inspiring. His journey from the harsh plains of Inner Mongolia to the summit of a multi-billion-yuan dairy empire is not just a rags-to-riches tale—it’s a masterclass in grit and rebellion against norms, according to reports by the South China Morning Post.