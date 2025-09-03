Meet Daksh Gupta, 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin CEO Who Believes In 72-Hour Work Weeks—What’s His Viral ‘9-9-6’ Rule?
Daksh Gupta, the 23-year-old Indian-origin CEO of AI startup Greptile, has gone viral for promoting his strict ‘9-9-6’ lifestyle—working 12 hours a day, six days a week. Advocating a 72-hour work week, Gupta dismisses work-life balance, insists on office-only jobs, and has sparked a heated global debate on extreme work culture.
Who is Daksh Gupta?
Daksh Gupta, a 23-year-old Indian-origin entrepreneur, has been making headlines for his controversial views on work culture. Based in the US, he is the co-founder and CEO of Greptile, an AI startup in San Francisco.
Education and Early Career
Gupta earned a Computer Science degree from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2019. He has also interned at top tech companies like Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services, before moving on to build his own startup.
The Rise of Greptile
Founded in 2023, Greptile is Gupta’s AI venture that aims to build next-gen tech solutions. The startup is already drawing attention not just for its work but also for Gupta’s strict workplace philosophy.
What is the 9-9-6 Rule?
Gupta follows a strict work routine he calls the 9-9-6 lifestyle—working from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, combined with disciplined habits like fitness, diet, and sleep tracking. fter Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s call for a 70-hour work week, Gupta went viral for advocating an even tougher 72-hour work week.
Daksh Gupta’s Viral Quote
“The current vibe is no drinking, no drugs, 9-9-6 [work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week], lift heavy, run far, marry early, track sleep, eat steak and eggs,” Gupta told the San Francisco Standard.
No Work-Life Balance Policy
Gupta has been open about his approach to company culture. “Recently I started telling candidates right in the first interview that Greptile offers no work-life-balance, typical workdays start at 9am and end at 11pm, often later, and we work Saturdays, sometimes also Sundays,” he wrote on X.
Office-Only Work Culture
In a recent job posting, Gupta made it clear that Greptile employees must work from the San Francisco office. He has rejected remote work, insisting on in-person collaboration.
The Debate Around His Views
While many criticize his 14-hour workday culture, Gupta believes Silicon Valley thrives on long hours and dedication. His stance has sparked a global debate on whether such intense work schedules are sustainable in today’s corporate world.
(Images credit: @dakshgup/X)
