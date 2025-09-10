Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Dalit Woman Who Earned Just Rs 2 A Day, Escaped Child Marriage, Later Revived A Dying Company Into A Rs 2,000+ Crore Empire — Today She’s Known As India’s Original ‘Slumdog Millionaire’
Meet Dalit Woman Who Earned Just Rs 2 A Day, Escaped Child Marriage, Later Revived A Dying Company Into A Rs 2,000+ Crore Empire — Today She’s Known As India’s Original ‘Slumdog Millionaire’

This is the inspiring story of Kalpana Saroj, a woman who once earned just Rs 2 a day as a child labourer and was forced into child marriage. Rising from poverty and despair, she went on to revive Kamani Tubes, a sinking company, and transformed it into a thriving business empire worth over Rs 2,000 crore. Today, she is celebrated as one of India’s most remarkable self-made entrepreneurs.

 

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
Born into Poverty in Maharashtra

Kalpana Saroj was born in 1961 in a Dalit family in Akola, Maharashtra. Her father was a police constable, and the family struggled to make ends meet. Society’s discrimination and financial struggles shaped her tough early life.

 

Married Off at 12, Facing Abuse

At just 12 years old, she was forced into marriage. She lived in a Mumbai slum with her in-laws, facing abuse and hardship daily. By 16, she had the courage to walk out of the marriage — a decision considered taboo in those days.

 

Starting With Rs 2 a Day Job

Back at her parents’ home, Kalpana worked in a garment factory, stitching clothes for Rs 2 a day. But even then, she dreamed of starting something of her own. Her first step was a small tailoring business, which helped her save money and gain confidence.

 

First Entrepreneurial Venture – Furniture Business

With a government loan of  Rs 50,000 under a special scheme for Dalits, she started a furniture business. She learned the basics of entrepreneurship, finance, and management, setting the stage for her bigger break.

 

Taking Over Kamani Tubes

In the 1990s, Kalpana was approached to revive Kamani Tubes, a bankrupt company drowning in debt. While others walked away, she took the bold risk. Through sheer determination and negotiation with creditors and workers, she turned the company around.

 

Building a Rs 2,000+ Crore Empire

Under her leadership, Kamani Tubes was revived and grew into a company worth over Rs 2,000 crore. From being written off as a failed factory, it became a thriving business — all thanks to her persistence and vision.

 

Recognition and Legacy

Kalpana Saroj is now celebrated as one of India’s top self-made entrepreneurs. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for her contribution to trade and industry. Today, she inspires millions, proving that no background is too humble for greatness.

Dalit womanKalpana Sarojbusiness women
