Meet Dalit Woman Who Earned Just Rs 2 A Day, Escaped Child Marriage, Later Revived A Dying Company Into A Rs 2,000+ Crore Empire — Today She’s Known As India’s Original ‘Slumdog Millionaire’

photoDetails

english

2958097

This is the inspiring story of Kalpana Saroj, a woman who once earned just Rs 2 a day as a child labourer and was forced into child marriage. Rising from poverty and despair, she went on to revive Kamani Tubes, a sinking company, and transformed it into a thriving business empire worth over Rs 2,000 crore. Today, she is celebrated as one of India’s most remarkable self-made entrepreneurs.