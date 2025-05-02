Advertisement
Meet Donald Trump's Daughter Who Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani's... – Her Net Worth, Education And Business Ventures Will Surprise You!

Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Networth: In early 2018, Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, led the American delegation at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea. She is recognized in American politics as the First Daughter. On the other hand, Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani — the richest man in Asia — is the Executive Director of Reliance Retail and holds key leadership roles within Reliance Industries. 

 

Updated:May 02, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Donald Trump Takes Oath As 47th US President

1/8
Donald Trump Takes Oath As 47th US President
Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Monday (local time), with US Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath.  
Ivanka Trump: The Favourite Child

2/8
Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Networth

Ivanka Trump holds a special place in her father's heart. Known as Donald Trump’s favorite child, she has earned this status through her impressive achievements and polished public persona. 

Ivanka’s Early Life and Modeling Career

3/8
Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Networth

She was born in New York City in 1981 to Donald and Ivana Trump, Ivanka briefly pursued modeling in the late 1990s, walking for high-end brands like Versace, Marc Bouwer, and Thierry Mugler. 

 

Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Education

4/8
Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Networth

Ivanka attended Georgetown University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated in 2004—demonstrating a strong academic foundation alongside her business acumen. On the other hand, Isha Ambani  attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai before pursuing higher education at Yale University in the US.

At Yale, she completed a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies, graduating in 2013. Following this, she went on to earn an MBA from Stanford University in 2018.  

Ivanka Trump’s Business Ventures

5/8
Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Networth

With an estimated net worth of Rs 2,000 crore, Ivanka Trump is wealthier than many global business figures. She previously ran a successful fashion brand known for clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories. 

Isha Ambani: India’s Rising Business Star

6/8
Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Networth

Isha Ambani, born on October 23, 1991, in Mumbai, is the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. As a leading face of Reliance Retail, she played a key role in launching AJIO, the brand’s popular e-commerce platform.

Isha Ambani’s Growing Recognition

7/8
Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Networth

Recently, she was featured in the Hurun’s Under-35 list of top young entrepreneurs, Isha Ambani is quickly establishing herself in India’s competitive retail and business landscape.  

 

Ivanka Trump And Isha Amabani Networth

8/8
Ivanka Trump And Isha Ambani Networth

According to media reports, Mukesh Ambani daughter Isha Ambani’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 800 crore. Meanwhile, Donald Trump daughter Ivanka Trump’s wealth is reportedly much higher at Rs 2,000 crore, reflecting her diversified ventures and international brand appeal. (Image Credit: @Ivanka Trump/Instagram And ANI)

 

