Ivanka attended Georgetown University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated in 2004—demonstrating a strong academic foundation alongside her business acumen. On the other hand, Isha Ambani attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai before pursuing higher education at Yale University in the US.

At Yale, she completed a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies, graduating in 2013. Following this, she went on to earn an MBA from Stanford University in 2018.