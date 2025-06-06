Meet Farmer Generating Rs 50 Lakh Income Every Month From Marigold Farming Biz

1 / 7

For farmer-turned-entrepreneur Arup Kumar Ghosh, patience and hard work have been the key to success. His marigold farming business generates around Rs 50 lakh every month. During the peak harvest months, his farm yields between 800 and 1000 kg of marigold flowers daily, according to a media report. If you are also thinking about starting your own entrepreneurial journey in flower farming then here are a few steps you can follow for your dream farming business.