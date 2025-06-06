Advertisement
Meet Farmer Generating Rs 50 Lakh Income Every Month From Marigold Farming Biz

If you are also thinking about starting your own entrepreneurial journey in flower farming then here are a few potential check lists you may want to scroll through.

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Marigold farmer generating biz of Rs 50 lakh every month

1/7
Marigold farmer generating biz of Rs 50 lakh every month

For farmer-turned-entrepreneur Arup Kumar Ghosh, patience and hard work have been the key to success. His marigold farming business generates around Rs 50 lakh every month. During the peak harvest months, his farm yields between 800 and 1000 kg of marigold flowers daily, according to a media report. If you are also thinking about starting your own entrepreneurial journey in flower farming then here are a few steps you can follow for your dream farming business. 

Know your market

2/7
Know your market

Knowing the market before starting a business helps identify target customers and spot emerging trends. Start by trying your hand at flower trading. It’s a low-risk way to understand the market, including demand, pricing and supply chain.

Lease a land

3/7
Lease a land

Instead of purchasing a plot of land outright, lease it. it allows you to try new things without having to worry about money. For novices who are still figuring out what works best, leasing offers lower upfront costs and risk. At the beginning, Arup leased a two-bigha plot of land to experiment with marigold farming. His initial investment was around Rs 12,000.

Seek expert advice

4/7
Seek expert advice

Put forth the time to learn if you want to succeed. Seek expert advice or training and explore superior seed varieties that perform better commercially. Arup spent six months in Thailand to learn about better marigold varieties and farming techniques. He discovered the Tennis Ball marigold variety which is known for its bright, round flowers and long-distance shipping resistance.

Produce your own seeds

5/7
Produce your own seeds

Don’t limit yourself to cultivating flowers. Try your hand at growing seed and sapling production too. It’s a smart way to diversify your income and reach more customers. Arup grew his flower business by producing his own seeds and saplings. His Tennis Ball variety seeds attracted markets across India.

Manage water, weather and pests

6/7
Manage water, weather and pests

Properly manage water drainage. Use environmentally safe solutions to protect your plants from pests. Make sure to provide them shelter from extreme weather. Arup tackled challenges like monsoon waterlogging and pest control by installing efficient drainage systems and using natural treatments. He also covered the fields with nets to shield the crops from inclement weather.

Slowly expand

7/7
Slowly expand

Expand the business slowly to maintain quality and build a sustainable model. After expanding from two bighas to 73 bighas, Arup's farm now produces millions of saplings, seeds and flowers annually. During the peak harvest months, his farm produces between 800 and 1000 kg of marigold flowers daily.

