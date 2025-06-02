Meet IIT Graduate Who Got Richer By Rs 11,385 Crore After Selling... In India’s Largest Airline; Check His Net Worth

photoDetails

Indigo Success Story: In an industry where turbulence is the norm and success stories are rare, IndiGo’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Founded in 2006 by travel entrepreneur Rahul Bhatia and seasoned airline executive Rakesh Gangwal, IndiGo defied the odds to become India’s largest airline.

While Bhatia brought business vision, Gangwal’s deep aviation expertise played a pivotal role in shaping the airline’s low-cost, high-efficiency model. Together, they built a powerhouse—but not without friction. Rakesh Gangwal, whose family once held nearly 37% in IndiGo’s parent firm, InterGlobe Aviation, would later raise serious concerns about governance, setting off one of Indian aviation’s most high-profile corporate clashes.