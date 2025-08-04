Meet India’s Highest-Paid IT CEOs: No.1 Earns Rs 94,60,00,000 — And He’s Not From TCS Or Infosys, But This Uttar Pradesh Based Tech Giant

4 / 6

Mohit Joshi is the CEO of Tech Mahindra and has been instrumental in driving the company's digital transformation and expanding its global presence. Joining Tech Mahindra in mid-2023, Joshi quickly focused on integrating advanced technologies like AI, cloud, and automation into the firm's services. Under his leadership, Tech Mahindra has strengthened its portfolio in telecom, manufacturing, and BFSI sectors. His 2025 compensation reflects the company’s growth momentum and investor confidence, with a combination of base salary, performance bonuses, and stock-linked incentives. Despite being new in the role, Joshi's leadership is already making significant impacts.