Meet India’s Highest-Paid IT CEOs: No.1 Earns Rs 94,60,00,000 — And He’s Not From TCS Or Infosys, But This Uttar Pradesh Based Tech Giant
C Vijayakumar, CEO of HCLTech since 2016, earned Rs 94.6 crore in FY 2024-25, making him the highest-paid Indian IT CEO in 2025. His compensation includes a base salary of $1.96 million, a performance-linked bonus of $1.73 million, and substantial long-term incentives from exercised Restricted Stock Units valued at $6.96 million. Vijayakumar has driven significant revenue and profit growth, expanding HCLTech’s high-value client base and market capitalization from Rs 1.15 lakh crore in 2016 to Rs 4.32 lakh crore in 2025, outpacing peers. His pay package was further approved for a 71 percent hike to Rs 154 crore for FY26, reflecting his leadership impact and sustained performance
C Vijayakumar (HCLTech) - Rs 94.6 crore
C Vijayakumar is the CEO of HCLTech and the highest-paid Indian IT CEO in 2025. Serving since 2016, he has steered HCLTech through impressive revenue and profit growth by focusing on client-first strategies and technology innovation. Vijayakumar’s pay package includes salary, bonuses, and restricted stock units, reflecting his pivotal role in elevating HCLTech’s stature among global IT firms. During his tenure, the company expanded its high-value client base significantly, increasing revenues and market share. His compensation mirrors his success in sustaining strong operational performance and long-term growth.
Salil Parekh (Infosys) - Rs 80.62 crore
Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys since 2018, is known for driving digital and cloud transformation at one of India’s largest IT companies. His leadership has focused on innovation, operational efficiency, and expanding Infosys’s services portfolio in AI, automation, and cloud computing. Parekh’s pay includes a mix of salary, performance-linked bonuses, and stock options, rewarded for consistent revenue growth and margin improvements. Under his watch, Infosys has strengthened its position in the competitive IT landscape and maintained steady client additions. His remuneration reflects his contribution to Infosys’s global leadership.
Nitin Rakesh (Mphasis) - Rs 59.2 crore
Nitin Rakesh is the CEO and Managing Director of Mphasis, known for customer-centric digital transformation solutions. Since joining, he has turned around Mphasis’s performance by focusing on cloud services, AI, and automation, significantly improving client engagement. His compensation includes a base salary, incentives, and stock awards linked to company performance. Rakesh’s leadership has led to strong revenue growth and expanding presence in key global markets. His pay reflects the company’s success in delivering innovative IT services and adapting to evolving technology trends.
Mohit Joshi (Tech Mahindra) - Rs 53.9 crore
Mohit Joshi is the CEO of Tech Mahindra and has been instrumental in driving the company's digital transformation and expanding its global presence. Joining Tech Mahindra in mid-2023, Joshi quickly focused on integrating advanced technologies like AI, cloud, and automation into the firm's services. Under his leadership, Tech Mahindra has strengthened its portfolio in telecom, manufacturing, and BFSI sectors. His 2025 compensation reflects the company’s growth momentum and investor confidence, with a combination of base salary, performance bonuses, and stock-linked incentives. Despite being new in the role, Joshi's leadership is already making significant impacts.
Srinivas Pallia (Wipro) - Rs 53.6 crore
Srinivas Pallia took over as CEO of Wipro in 2024. Despite being new to the role, Pallia has emphasized transformation through innovation and sustainability initiatives, seeking to diversify Wipro’s services portfolio beyond traditional IT outsourcing. His first-year compensation includes a competitive salary and performance-linked bonuses. Pallia faces the challenge of driving growth in a highly competitive sector while steering Wipro toward higher-value digital services, automation, and cloud solutions. His pay reflects investor confidence and expectations for strategic growth under his leadership.
K Krithivasan (TCS) - Rs 25.36 crore
K Krithivasan, CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), took charge in 2023 and has since driven digital-first strategies aligning with Tata Group’s broader vision. Although newer in his role, Krithivasan focuses on accelerating TCS’s cloud, AI, and software engineering capabilities. His pay package, while smaller than some peers, includes salary and performance bonuses reflective of TCS’s scale and consistent revenue growth. He plays a critical role in maintaining TCS’s position as India’s largest IT service provider and enhancing its global footprint.
