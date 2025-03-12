Advertisement
Meet India's Third-Richest Women, Ranked Among World's 100 Most Powerful Women—She Is.....; Know Her Net Worth...
Meet India's Third-Richest Women, Ranked Among World's 100 Most Powerful Women—She Is.....; Know Her Net Worth...

Roshni Nadar Malhotra Net Worth: Roshni Nadar Malhotra joined IT firm HCL at 27 in 2000 and was promoted within a year, quickly rising to executive director and CEO of HCL Technologies. As the only child of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, she took over as chairperson of HCL Technologies in July 2020, succeeding her father.

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
India's Third Richest Indian

India's Third Richest Indian

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has become the third-richest Indian after inheriting a 47% stake in HCL Corp and Vama Delhi from her father and HCL founder, Shiv Nadar. This significant transfer has propelled her into the billionaire rankings, making her one of the most influential business leaders in the country.  

Majority Stakeholder

India's Third Richest Indian

With this transition, Roshni Nadar Malhotra now holds the largest share in HCL Infosystems and HCL Technologies. This move cements her as the primary decision-maker in these companies, granting her substantial influence over the $12 billion technology giant’s future direction and growth strategies.  

Key Figure In HCL's Strategic Leadership

India's Third Richest Indian

The stake transfer has positioned Roshni as the key figure in HCL’s strategic decision-making. Although her father, Shiv Nadar, did not sell any direct shares in HCL Technologies, she now leads the company’s promoter group entities, marking a significant shift in leadership within the global tech conglomerate. 

 

Roshni Nadar Malhotra's Voting Rights And Control In HCL Corp's

India's Third Richest Indian

Roshni now holds voting rights over HCL Corp’s 49.94% stake in HCL Infosystems and Vama Delhi’s 12.94% stake. This transition further strengthens her authority within the HCL Group, allowing her to influence major corporate decisions and business strategies in the technology sector.  

Roshni Nadar Malhotra's Educational Background

India's Third Richest Indian

She was born in 1982 in New Delhi, Roshni attended Vasant Valley School before moving to the U.S. for higher studies. She earned a degree in Communications from Northwestern University and later pursued an MBA in social enterprise management and strategy from the Kellogg School of Management.  

Roshni Nadar Malhotra's Family

India's Third Richest Indian

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is married to Shikhar Malhotra, vice chairman of HCL Healthcare. A trained classical musician, she balances her corporate leadership with personal passions. The couple has two sons, Armaan and Jahaan, and she continues to uphold the values of responsibility and accountability instilled by her parents.  

Roshni Nadar Malhotra Net Worth

India's Third Richest Indian

With a net worth of Rs 36,800 crore, Roshni was listed in the Hurun Rich List. Before this transition, Shiv Nadar ranked third in India’s billionaire rankings. Now, she joins the elite club, following Mukesh Ambani ($88.1 billion) and Gautam Adani ($68.9 billion), marking a historic leadership succession.  

Roshni Nadar Malhotra's Achievements

India's Third Richest Indian

She was ranked 54th on Forbes’ 2019 list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, after previously featuring in 2017 and 2018. Her leadership continues to make an impact in both the corporate and philanthropic sectors. 

 

