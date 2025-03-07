Meet India’s Youngest IAS Officer: Auto Driver’s Son Who Defied Odds, Cracked UPSC At…., Father Almost Stopped His Studies But…
Ansar Shaikh’s journey to becoming India’s youngest IAS officer is a story of perseverance. Coming from a modest background, he overcame challenges to achieve his goal. His success is a testament to hard work and determination.
From Hardship to IAS
Talent knows no boundaries! Ansar Shaikh proved this by becoming India's youngest IAS officer at just 21. His journey from poverty to success is an inspiration to all.
Humble Beginnings
Ansar Shaikh hails from Jalna, Maharashtra. His father, Yonus Shaikh Ahmad, drove an auto-rickshaw, while his mother, Adeela Shaikh, worked in the fields. The family faced financial struggles every day.
A Brother’s Sacrifice
His younger brother, Anees, dropped out of school in class VII and started working in a garage. His earnings helped Ansar continue his education and chase his dream of becoming an IAS officer.
The Fight for Education
Ansar almost lost his chance at education when his father, under financial pressure, tried to withdraw him from school. But his teachers convinced the family to let him study, recognizing his potential.
A Bright Student
Despite hardships, Ansar excelled academically. He scored 91 per cent in his 12th grade and later earned a Political Science degree from Pune’s Ferguson College with 73 per cent marks.
UPSC Triumph
With three years of rigorous preparation and a year of coaching, Ansar cracked the UPSC exam in his first attempt in 2016. He secured an All-India Rank of 361 and became the youngest IAS officer at 21.
A Story of Determination
Ansar’s success was a result of sheer determination, hard work, and the sacrifices of his family and friends. His journey proves that dreams can be achieved with perseverance, no matter the challenges!
