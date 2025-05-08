Meet Indian Billionaire Who Lost His Wife To Cancer, Found Love Again At 91; His Net Worth Will Surprise You
At 91, DLF’s KP Singh reflects on life after loss and finding companionship again. In a rare interview, the billionaire opens up about love, resilience, and moving forward.
Finding Love Again
In a heartfelt interview with CNBC-TV18, DLF Chairman Emeritus KP Singh shared how he found love again after the passing of his wife. His story is one of strength, healing, and new beginnings—even in his 90s.
Marriage That Spanned Over 60 Years
Singh was married to Indira Singh, daughter of DLF founder Raghvendra Singh, for over six decades. “My wife was not only my partner but also a friend. Our compatibility was good,” he shared with CNBC-TV18.
Life After Loss
After Indira’s passing in 2018, Singh stepped back from company leadership. “If you lose a partner of 65 years, you can't be the same. You're thinking differently. So I'm trying to restructure myself,” he said.
Enter Sheena – A New Ray of Light
“I was very lucky that I met a very charming person who is my partner now. Her name is Sheena,” Singh told CNBC-TV18. “She keeps me on my toes. And she has a wonderful set of friends all over the world.”
Her Words Stayed With Him
Singh said Sheena encouraged him to stay strong, even before Indira passed. “She told me not to give up in life,” he recalled in the interview.
A Life Beyond Business
While Singh is celebrated for transforming Gurgaon through DLF and has a net worth of $14.7B, as per Forbes. His story reveals the human side of a man who values love and companionship as much as success.
At 91, Choosing Positivity and Purpose
With his son Rajiv now leading DLF, Singh continues to embrace life with optimism. “For a company to work, it is important to be positive and active,” he told CNBC-TV18.
