Meet Indian-Born Sikh Brothers Who Were eBay Sellers And Now Own Rs 1,460-Crore Activewear Giant Backed By Arnold Schwarzenegger, UFC Icons
Brothers Gurmer and Dashmeet Chopra, Indian immigrants in the U.S., turned a small Rs 4.15 lakh investment into YoungLA, a billion-rupee fitness and streetwear brand. Starting with gym shorts in 2017, they leveraged social media and influencer marketing, paying up to Rs 8.3 lakh per post. Covid-19 fueled growth, with revenue soaring from Rs 49.8 crore in 2020 to Rs 1,245 crore in 2023. Inspired by Supreme’s drop model, they created hype-driven, limited clothing releases. Collaborations with icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tyson Fury boosted popularity. Today, YoungLA earns Rs 1,460 crore annually and is set to open its first store in Los Angeles.
Humble Beginnings in a New Country
Gurmer and Dashmeet Chopra moved from India to the U.S. with their family, chasing a better life. Their father sold souvenirs in New York and later managed gift shops in California. The brothers helped him close failing businesses and started selling iPhone cases online to survive. These small hustles gave them the skills that later helped them build a brand worth billions in rupees.
From Side Hustle to a Big Dream
While Gurmer was in college, the brothers sold goods on eBay and Amazon. In 2016, after investing just Rs 4.15 lakh, they made nearly Rs 4.15 crore in profit. Gurmer quit his job at Ernst & Young after only eight months to focus full-time on business. The risk paid off, and the Chopra brothers finally saw hope that their hustle could become something much bigger.
Birth of YoungLA
In 2017, they launched their first product—men’s gym shorts—under the brand YoungLA. They even bought the Instagram handle “YoungLA” for about Rs 66,400. Their dream was simple—get 10 daily orders. By 2019, they were receiving 100 orders a day. From a small bedroom, YoungLA was now a fast-growing fitness and lifestyle brand.
The Covid Boom and Social Media Magic
Covid lockdowns boosted online fitness culture. YoungLA’s revenue jumped from Rs 49.8 crore (2020) to Rs 290.5 crore (2021). Fitness influencers like Chris Bumstead promoted their products and earned commissions. Influencers were paid between Rs 1.66 lakh to Rs 8.3 lakh per post, making YoungLA popular on TikTok and Instagram. The Chopras’ gamble on social media marketing turned their small brand into a household name for fitness lovers.
Riding the Hype Game
Like Supreme, YoungLA used the limited “drop model”—releasing new clothes every two weeks in small quantities. Scarcity fueled demand, with some items selling out in minutes. The brand also expanded beyond gymwear, with half of its revenue now from streetwear like jeans and hats. This unique mix of fitness and lifestyle gave YoungLA an edge in a competitive market.
From Millionaires to Celebrities
In 2022, YoungLA earned Rs 747 crore, and in 2023 revenue soared to Rs 1,245 crore. Big collaborations followed—with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tyson Fury, UFC fighters, and Gold’s Gym. Manufacturing in China allowed them to scale up quickly. From selling iPhone cases to partnering with global icons, the Chopra brothers transformed themselves into fashion moguls.
The Dream Store
Today, YoungLA makes Rs 1,460 crore in annual revenue. While Gymshark earns Rs 6,474 crore and Supreme Rs 4,465 crore, YoungLA has carved its own identity. In October, they are opening their first physical store in Los Angeles. At a concert, Gurmer looked around and saw thousands wearing YoungLA clothes—proof of how far they had come, from immigrants hustling online to owners of a billion-rupee streetwear empire.
(Pic Credit: Gurmer Singh Founder Instagram, Young LA Instagram, Young LA Website)
