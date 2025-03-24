Meet Indian Who Moved To Dubai With Rs 665, Built Rs 12,478 Cr Empire; Went Bankrupt With Just One Tweet

photoDetails

BR Shetty Net Worth: BR Shetty, once a leading entrepreneur in the Middle East, built a multi-billion-dollar empire through his ventures in healthcare and finance. Despite his immense success, he faced a shocking downfall, eventually selling his Rs 12,478 crore business for just Rs 74.

Known for his lavish lifestyle, Shetty owned luxury cars, private jets, and even two floors in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, but a financial scandal turned his fortune upside down, marking one of the most dramatic collapses in corporate history.