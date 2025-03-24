Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2876685https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-indian-who-moved-to-dubai-with-rs-665-built-rs-12478-cr-empire-went-bankrupt-with-just-one-tweet-2876685
NewsPhotosMeet Indian Who Moved To Dubai With Rs 665, Built Rs 12,478 Cr Empire; Went Bankrupt With Just One Tweet Meet Indian Who Moved To Dubai With Rs 665, Built Rs 12,478 Cr Empire; Went Bankrupt With Just One Tweet
photoDetails

Meet Indian Who Moved To Dubai With Rs 665, Built Rs 12,478 Cr Empire; Went Bankrupt With Just One Tweet

BR Shetty Net Worth: BR Shetty, once a leading entrepreneur in the Middle East, built a multi-billion-dollar empire through his ventures in healthcare and finance. Despite his immense success, he faced a shocking downfall, eventually selling his Rs 12,478 crore business for just Rs 74. 

Known for his lavish lifestyle, Shetty owned luxury cars, private jets, and even two floors in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, but a financial scandal turned his fortune upside down, marking one of the most dramatic collapses in corporate history. 

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Follow Us

BR Shetty's Humble Beginnings

1/8
BR Shetty's Humble Beginnings

He was born in 1942 in Kapu, Udupi, Karnataka, BR Shetty started as a medical representative. Despite his modest background, he dreamt big and aimed to build something significant in the healthcare sector through determination and hard work. 

 

Follow Us

BR Shetty's Journey to Dubai:

2/8
BR Shetty Net Worth

At 31, BR Shetty moved to Dubai with just $8 (around Rs 665), hoping for better opportunities. He worked as a salesman, selling medicines door-to-door. His persistence and ability to connect with influential people helped him lay the foundation for his business empire. 

 

Follow Us

Build First Private Healthcare Centre In UAE

3/8
BR Shetty Net Worth

In 1975, he established New Medical Center (NMC) Health, UAE’s first private healthcare provider. Realizing the financial difficulties faced by Indian expatriates, he later launched UAE Exchange, which soon became a key player in currency exchange and remittance services.  

Follow Us

BR Shetty's Business Empire And Wealth

4/8
BR Shetty Net Worth
His business empire expanded across healthcare, finance, real estate, and pharmaceuticals. By 2019, his wealth soared to $3 billion (around Rs 20,000 crore), making him one of the richest Kannadigas and a prominent name in global business circles.  
Follow Us

BR Shetty's Luxury And Success:

5/8
BR Shetty Net Worth

With immense wealth, Shetty lived a lavish life, owning multiple Rolls-Royce cars, private jets, and luxurious properties, including two floors in Burj Khalifa worth $25 million (almost over Rs 200 crore) and several villas in Dubai, symbolizing his extraordinary rise to financial success. 

 

Follow Us

Company Went Bankrupt With Just One Tweet

6/8
BR Shetty Net Worth

In 2019, UK-based Muddy Waters accused BR Shetty's companies of financial fraud after the short-selling firm released a report via tweet exposing a $1 billion debt. Led by Carson Block, Muddy Waters’ allegations caused investors to lose confidence, crashing the company’s shares and triggering financial turmoil and legal scrutiny. The situation mirrored Hindenburg's accusations against the Adani Group.  

Follow Us

BR Shetty's Sells His Billion Dollar Company At Just Rs 74

7/8
BR Shetty Net Worth

The crisis forced Shetty to sell his Rs 12,478 crore company for just Rs 74 to an Israel-UAE consortium. His bank accounts were frozen, businesses blacklisted, and he lost everything, marking one of the most dramatic financial collapses in history.  

Follow Us

BR Shetty Net Worth In 2019

8/8
BR Shetty Net Worth

According to Forbes, BR Shetty's net worth was estimated at $3.5 billion in 2019, positioning him as one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the Middle East with a vast business empire spanning healthcare, finance, and pharmaceuticals. (Image Credit: Wiki, File Photo)

Follow Us
IndiaBR ShettyBR Shetty Net WorthMulti-Billion-Dollar EmpireBR Shetty Company
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
SRH vs RR
Ishan Kishan To Sanju Samson: Players To Hit First Century In Last 7 Seasons Of IPL
camera icon7
title
Viral Kohli IPL Salary
Do You Know Virat Kohli Pays Crores In Taxes? Star Batter To Pay Rs ...... Cr Income Tax From IPL Earning
camera icon6
title
US Visa
Trump Deals Fresh Blow To Pakistan; To Ban Citizens Of 11 Countries From Entering US
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance For Free; Rs 50,000 Payout In THIS Scenario; Check Interest Rate On EPF Savings
camera icon7
title
Kangana Ranaut Best Saree Looks
7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks
NEWS ON ONE CLICK