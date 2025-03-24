Meet Indian Who Moved To Dubai With Rs 665, Built Rs 12,478 Cr Empire; Went Bankrupt With Just One Tweet
BR Shetty Net Worth: BR Shetty, once a leading entrepreneur in the Middle East, built a multi-billion-dollar empire through his ventures in healthcare and finance. Despite his immense success, he faced a shocking downfall, eventually selling his Rs 12,478 crore business for just Rs 74.
Known for his lavish lifestyle, Shetty owned luxury cars, private jets, and even two floors in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, but a financial scandal turned his fortune upside down, marking one of the most dramatic collapses in corporate history.
BR Shetty's Humble Beginnings
He was born in 1942 in Kapu, Udupi, Karnataka, BR Shetty started as a medical representative. Despite his modest background, he dreamt big and aimed to build something significant in the healthcare sector through determination and hard work.
BR Shetty's Journey to Dubai:
At 31, BR Shetty moved to Dubai with just $8 (around Rs 665), hoping for better opportunities. He worked as a salesman, selling medicines door-to-door. His persistence and ability to connect with influential people helped him lay the foundation for his business empire.
Build First Private Healthcare Centre In UAE
In 1975, he established New Medical Center (NMC) Health, UAE’s first private healthcare provider. Realizing the financial difficulties faced by Indian expatriates, he later launched UAE Exchange, which soon became a key player in currency exchange and remittance services.
BR Shetty's Business Empire And Wealth
BR Shetty's Luxury And Success:
With immense wealth, Shetty lived a lavish life, owning multiple Rolls-Royce cars, private jets, and luxurious properties, including two floors in Burj Khalifa worth $25 million (almost over Rs 200 crore) and several villas in Dubai, symbolizing his extraordinary rise to financial success.
Company Went Bankrupt With Just One Tweet
In 2019, UK-based Muddy Waters accused BR Shetty's companies of financial fraud after the short-selling firm released a report via tweet exposing a $1 billion debt. Led by Carson Block, Muddy Waters’ allegations caused investors to lose confidence, crashing the company’s shares and triggering financial turmoil and legal scrutiny. The situation mirrored Hindenburg's accusations against the Adani Group.
BR Shetty's Sells His Billion Dollar Company At Just Rs 74
The crisis forced Shetty to sell his Rs 12,478 crore company for just Rs 74 to an Israel-UAE consortium. His bank accounts were frozen, businesses blacklisted, and he lost everything, marking one of the most dramatic financial collapses in history.
BR Shetty Net Worth In 2019
According to Forbes, BR Shetty's net worth was estimated at $3.5 billion in 2019, positioning him as one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the Middle East with a vast business empire spanning healthcare, finance, and pharmaceuticals. (Image Credit: Wiki, File Photo)
