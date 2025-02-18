Meet India's Youngest CEO: Developed Mobile App At 9, Built Search Engine — Inspired By Mark Zuckerberg, Who Is He?
India's Youngest CEO: Aadithyan Rajesh, a young entrepreneur from Kerala, started his own IT company, Trinet Solutions, at just 13 years old. He is one of India's youngest CEOs. Based in Dubai, his company focuses on web design and software development. His love for technology began early, driven by curiosity and a lack of friends in his Dubai neighborhood. From developing apps as a child to becoming a CEO, Aadithyan's journey is a testament to passion and hard work, proving that age is no barrier to success.
Notably, Sindhuja Rajaraman was India's youngest CEO at age 14. She led Seppan Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in Chennai and is also a well-known animator and digital caricaturist.
Aadithyan Rajesh: Early Life And Move to Dubai
Aadithyan Rajesh was born in Kerala. At the age of 5, he moved to Dubai with his family, where his journey with technology began.
A Passion for Computers
Aadithyan's fascination with technology started early, fueled by BBC Typing, a website his father introduced him to for learning how to type.
Developed First MobileApp at Age 9
By the age of 9, Aadithyan created his first mobile app to beat boredom and began uploading apps to Aptoide, an alternative Android marketplace. He even built a search engine called 'Ashirwad Browser' but couldn't publish it on Google Play due to the $25 base fee.
Birth of Trinet Solutions
In December 2017, at just 13 years old, Aadithyan started Trinet Solutions, a Dubai-based company, with three school friends. The company offers web design, software development, and IT solutions. With over 12 completed projects, Aadithyan aims to expand globally and develop iOS apps.
Aadithyan Rajesh's Inspiration: Mark Zuckerberg
A dedicated YouTuber, Aadithyan runs a channel called ‘A Craze’, where he shares insights on coding, gaming, and web design. Inspired by Mark Zuckerberg, he dreams of building something revolutionary.
Raising Funds During Kerala Floods
In 2018, when Kerala was hit by devastating floods, Aadithyan used his YouTube channel to raise funds for the government’s relief efforts. Later, he developed an app to connect blood donors with those in need.
Aadithyan Rajesh's Current Projects
Aadithyan is currently developing a class management app for his school teachers and continues to provide tech support to his classmates while balancing studies and business. (Image Credit: lifeof_aadi/X)
