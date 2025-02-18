photoDetails

India's Youngest CEO: Aadithyan Rajesh, a young entrepreneur from Kerala, started his own IT company, Trinet Solutions, at just 13 years old. He is one of India's youngest CEOs. Based in Dubai, his company focuses on web design and software development. His love for technology began early, driven by curiosity and a lack of friends in his Dubai neighborhood. From developing apps as a child to becoming a CEO, Aadithyan's journey is a testament to passion and hard work, proving that age is no barrier to success.

Notably, Sindhuja Rajaraman was India's youngest CEO at age 14. She led Seppan Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in Chennai and is also a well-known animator and digital caricaturist.