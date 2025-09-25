Advertisement
Meet Larry Ellison, World's Second Richest Man Pledges To Give Away 95% Of His $373 Billion Fortune; He Is Founder Of…
Meet Larry Ellison, World's Second Richest Man Pledges To Give Away 95% Of His $373 Billion Fortune; He Is Founder Of…

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle and the world’s second-richest person, has pledged to give away 95 per cent of his 373 billion dollars fortune. According to Bloomberg, most of his wealth comes from his 41% stake in Oracle and investments in Tesla. 

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
World’s second-richest man

World’s second-richest man, Larry Ellison, has pledged to give away 95 per cent of his 373 billion dollars fortune. The Oracle co-founder is making one of the largest philanthropic commitments in history.

 

Who Is Larry Ellison?

Larry Ellison co-founded Oracle, one of the world’s largest software companies, and is currently ranked as the second-richest person on the planet, just after Elon Musk. According to Bloomberg, his net worth is estimated at 373 billion dollars as of September 2025, mostly from his 41 per cent stake in Oracle and investments in Tesla.

 

How His Fortune Grew

Ellison’s wealth has grown rapidly in recent months, thanks to a surge in Oracle’s stock driven by the AI boom. His investments in Tesla have also contributed significantly to his financial rise, making him one of the most influential figures in tech and business.

 

The 95% Pledge

According to Fortune, Ellison plans to give away 95% of his fortune over time. Unlike some peers who make large, immediate donations, he intends to manage his giving according to his own plans and timing, focusing on long-term impact rather than short-term publicity.

 

Philanthropy Through EIT

Much of Ellison’s charitable work is channelled through the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT), a for-profit organization based at the University of Oxford. According to Fortune, the institute focuses on tackling global challenges such as healthcare, food insecurity, climate change, and AI research, aiming to create sustainable and innovative solutions.

High-Profile Donations

Over the years, Ellison has made several notable contributions. According to Fortune, he donated 200 dollars million to the University of Southern California to establish a cancer research center and gave around 1 dollars billion to the Ellison Medical Foundation, which focused on aging and disease prevention before it was closed.

 

Long-Term Commitment

While Ellison’s direct giving may appear smaller than some of his billionaire peers, his long-term commitments through the Ellison Institute and the Giving Pledge add up to billions of dollars. According to Fortune, he has stated that nearly all of his wealth will eventually be directed toward charitable causes, following his own carefully designed plans.

Challenges Ahead

Ellison’s for-profit institute has faced challenges. In 2024, he hired scientist John Bell to lead research, with former University of Michigan president Santa Ono joining to collaborate. Just two weeks later, Bell resigned, calling the project “very challenging,” highlighting the complexities of managing large-scale philanthropic initiatives.

(Images credit: @0xAbhiP/X, @IterIntellectus/X, @AndrejDrats/X, @HighSignal_AI/X, @projectkim/X, @BizHustlez/X, @mustufa4socials/X)

