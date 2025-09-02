Advertisement
Meet Laurent Freixe – The Nestlé Boss Ousted After A Workplace Affair Shocker

Laurent Freixe, Nestlé’s CEO since September 2024, was abruptly fired after less than a year in the role for violating the company’s Code of Business Conduct. An internal probe confirmed he had an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. Freixe, a Nestlé veteran of nearly 40 years, will not receive severance pay. The board swiftly appointed Philipp Navratil, former Nespresso head, as the new CEO. Chairman Paul Bulcke stressed the move was necessary to protect Nestlé’s values. The leadership shake-up comes as the company faces sluggish growth, rising competition, and mounting investor pressure.

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Sudden CEO Sack—What Happened?

Sudden CEO Sack—What Happened?

Laurent Freixe, who had been serving as Nestlé's CEO since September 2024, was abruptly dismissed less than a year into the role. The company cited a violation of its Code of Business Conduct due to an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate.

How It Came to Light

How It Came to Light

Nestlé's internal whistleblowing system flagged concerns about the relationship last year. An initial internal investigation was inconclusive, but renewed complaints prompted a second investigation—this time involving the chair, Paul Bulcke, the lead independent director, Pablo Isla, and external legal counsel—which confirmed the misconduct.

No Exit Package for Freixe

No Exit Package for Freixe

Freixe will not receive any severance or exit compensation following his dismissal.

Leadership Transition

Leadership Transition

Nestlé moved quickly to appoint Philipp Navratil as the new CEO, starting immediately. A longstanding Nestlé veteran, Navratil previously led the Nespresso brand and held roles in strategy, coffee business, and regional divisions.

Chairman’s Statement

Chairman’s Statement

Chairman Paul Bulcke emphasized that Freixe's dismissal was essential to uphold Nestlé’s values and governance standards, saying: “This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service.”

Impacts and Challenges Ahead

Impacts and Challenges Ahead

The leadership shake-up comes amid broader corporate turbulence—sluggish sales growth, declining share performance, and escalating competition and regulatory challenges. Analysts warn the new CEO faces significant pressure to restore investor confidence while keeping strategy steady.

Freixe’s Legacy at Nestlé

Freixe’s Legacy at Nestlé

Laurent Freixe had a nearly four-decade-long career with Nestlé, rising through senior roles across Europe, the Americas, and Latin America. He led youth-employment efforts like "Nestlé Needs YOUth" and helped steer the company through challenging economic environments.

 

 

(Photo Credit: X, WION, Zee Business)

NestleLaurent FreixeNestlé's CEO
