Meet Laurent Freixe – The Nestlé Boss Ousted After A Workplace Affair Shocker

photoDetails

english

2954721

Laurent Freixe, Nestlé’s CEO since September 2024, was abruptly fired after less than a year in the role for violating the company’s Code of Business Conduct. An internal probe confirmed he had an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. Freixe, a Nestlé veteran of nearly 40 years, will not receive severance pay. The board swiftly appointed Philipp Navratil, former Nespresso head, as the new CEO. Chairman Paul Bulcke stressed the move was necessary to protect Nestlé’s values. The leadership shake-up comes as the company faces sluggish growth, rising competition, and mounting investor pressure.