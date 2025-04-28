Meet Man Behind Success Of World's First Retail Ballpoint Pen, Earned Over Rs 85 Lakh On Day One
In 1945, Milton Reynolds launched the first retail ballpoint pen in the US and made 100,000 dollars (around Rs 85 lakh today) on the first day. Inspired by a design from Argentina, his pen became an instant hit despite early flaws. While Reynolds’ initial success was short-lived, the ballpoint pen revolution took off, and the Reynolds brand later grew into a trusted global name in stationery.
The Day That Changed Writing Forever
On October 29, 1945, Gimbels Department Store in Manhattan saw history in the making. Crowds lined up for the debut of the Reynolds Rocket—the first retail ballpoint pen in the U.S., selling out and making 100,000 dollars on its first day, as per India Today!
Meet the Man Behind the Pen
Milton Reynolds, a bold entrepreneur from Chicago, discovered the ballpoint pen idea during a trip to Buenos Aires. Inspired by László Bíró’s invention, he rushed back to the U.S. to create his own version: the Reynolds Rocket.
A Revolutionary Idea Takes Shape
The ballpoint pen used a tiny rotating ball to deliver quick-drying ink—no smudges, no mess! After just four months of development, Reynolds was ready to introduce this game-changing pen to the American public.
Launch Day Magic
Despite its steep price of 12.95 dollars (around $200 dollars today), the Reynolds Rocket was a massive hit. Thousands paid eagerly for the convenience of instant writing, and Reynolds made headlines with 100,000 dollars in day-one sales.
The Hype Doesn’t Last Forever
Though the launch was a success, early users quickly found flaws. The pen leaked and dried up too fast. Prices dropped sharply over the next few years, and by 1951, Reynolds’ ballpoint venture had closed.
The Ballpoint Pen Revolution
Despite early setbacks, the ballpoint pen changed writing forever. Other companies improved the design, making ballpoints cheaper, more reliable, and a permanent fixture in everyday life.
Reynolds' Second Act
Even after the initial failure, Reynolds adapted. The brand grew strong internationally, especially in India, offering affordable, reliable pens that became household favorites.
A Global Legacy
Today, Reynolds is part of the BIC family and remains a trusted name in writing instruments worldwide, known for quality, innovation, and a legacy that started with one bold idea.
