In 1945, Milton Reynolds launched the first retail ballpoint pen in the US and made 100,000 dollars (around Rs 85 lakh today) on the first day. Inspired by a design from Argentina, his pen became an instant hit despite early flaws. While Reynolds’ initial success was short-lived, the ballpoint pen revolution took off, and the Reynolds brand later grew into a trusted global name in stationery.