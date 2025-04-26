Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891374https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-man-behind-tvs-group-turned-bus-service-into-billion-dollar-auto-empire-know-about-his-career-education-more-2891374
NewsPhotosMeet Man Behind TVS Group: Turned Bus Service Into Billion-Dollar Auto Empire; Know About His Career, Education & More
photoDetails

Meet Man Behind TVS Group: Turned Bus Service Into Billion-Dollar Auto Empire; Know About His Career, Education & More

T. V. Sundram Iyengar Success Story: T. V. Sundram Iyengar, the founder of the TVS Group, started his journey as a lawyer and banker before launching a small bus service in 1911. With vision, innovation, and strong values, he built one of India’s largest and most respected automobile empires. His legacy lives on through the TVS Group’s continued success across multiple industries.

 

Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Follow Us

The Man Behind the TVS Empire

1/8
The Man Behind the TVS Empire

T. V. Sundram Iyengar’s life story is a shining example of how vision, hard work, and adaptability can create lasting success. Known today as the founder of the TVS Group, he started with humble beginnings and transformed his dreams into one of India’s most respected industrial legacies. His journey reflects the power of dreaming big and staying committed.

 

Follow Us

Early Life and Career Beginnings

2/8
Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on March 22, 1877, in Thirukkurungudi, Tamil Nadu, Sundram Iyengar came from a traditional South Indian family. He pursued a law degree and began his career as a lawyer. However, driven by a desire to do more than just follow the conventional path, he explored opportunities in the Indian Railways and later in the banking sector—experiences that broadened his understanding of administration and systems.

 

Follow Us

A Bold Leap Into Entrepreneurship

3/8
A Bold Leap Into Entrepreneurship

In 1911, Sundram Iyengar made a bold move by founding T. V. Sundram Iyengar & Sons Limited in Madurai. What began as a small bus service soon became a game-changer. He introduced the first organized public bus transport service in the Madras Presidency, setting a new standard in regional mobility and sowing the seeds for a business empire that would grow for generations.

 

Follow Us

Building the TVS Group Legacy

4/8
Building the TVS Group Legacy

From its humble beginnings in road transport, the TVS Group steadily diversified into multiple sectors, including automotive components, finance, and IT. Under his leadership, the company laid strong foundations rooted in discipline, innovation, and service. Today, the TVS Group is a global conglomerate with an annual turnover exceeding 8.5 billion dollars and employing more than 60,000 people, as per reports by ET Now.

 

Follow Us

Innovation in the Face of Adversity

5/8
Innovation in the Face of Adversity

Sundram Iyengar’s true genius was his ability to innovate during difficult times. During World War II, when fuel supplies were limited, he launched the TVS Gas Plant to meet demand. He also ventured into tire retreading and automotive servicing. His business, Madras Auto Service Ltd, became one of the largest distributors for General Motors in India—proof of his sharp business foresight.

 

Follow Us

A Family Built for Business

6/8
A Family Built for Business

Believing in the strength of collective effort, Sundram Iyengar brought his five sons into the business. Each of them contributed to expanding and diversifying the TVS Group into areas like manufacturing, finance, and technology. His family-driven approach ensured not just business continuity but also value-driven leadership that still defines the company today.

 

Follow Us

Personal Life and Progressive Values

7/8
Personal Life and Progressive Values

Beyond his business achievements, T. V. Sundram Iyengar was known for his strong personal values and progressive thinking. He supported his daughter T. S. Soundaram in her choices, including her remarriage and work as a social reformer. His belief in education, equality, and social upliftment revealed a man deeply rooted in both family and community.

 

Follow Us

A Legacy That Lives On

8/8
A Legacy That Lives On

T. V. Sundram Iyengar passed away in 1955, but his impact is felt to this day. In 1956, the Indian government honored him by unveiling busts in Madurai. His legacy lives on through the continued success of the TVS Group, which remains a symbol of innovation, integrity, and industrial growth in India.

(Images credit: tvs/website, @tvsmotorcompany/X & Social Media)

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyTVS GroupT. V. Sundram IyengarT. V. Sundram Iyengar success story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Air Cooler Tips
6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better
camera icon8
title
MS Dhoni
Indian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Hotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor
camera icon8
title
Pope Francis Net Worth
How Much Did Pope Francis Earn? His Net Worth Will Surprise You, And It Will Be Inherited By…
camera icon13
title
indian state according to your zodiac
Indian State You Are According To Your Zodiac- Check Your State Vibe
NEWS ON ONE CLICK