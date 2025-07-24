Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2936352https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-man-born-in-mumbai-s-lohar-chawl-dropped-out-of-school-at-15-but-founded-rs-100000000000-giant-his-company-is-indias-largest-manufacturer-of-find-out-his-net-worth-2936352
NewsPhotosMeet Man, Born In Mumbai’s Lohar Chawl, Dropped Out Of School At 15 But Founded Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 Giant - His Company Is India's Largest Manufacturer Of….; Find Out His Net Worth
photoDetails

Meet Man, Born In Mumbai’s Lohar Chawl, Dropped Out Of School At 15 But Founded Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 Giant - His Company Is India's Largest Manufacturer Of….; Find Out His Net Worth

Inder Jaisinghani’s journey from Mumbai’s modest Lohar Chawl to leading a Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 company is a true rags-to-riches story. Dropping out of school at 15 after his father's death, he took over his family’s small electrical business, which eventually became Polycab India Ltd.—India’s largest wire and cable manufacturer.

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Follow Us

A Humble Beginning in Mumbai

1/8
A Humble Beginning in Mumbai

Inder Jaisinghani’s journey starts in the crowded lanes of Lohar Chawl, Mumbai. Born into a modest family, life took a sharp turn after his father's death. At just 15, he dropped out of school to support the family business — a decision that laid the foundation for an extraordinary future.

 

Follow Us

Teenage Dropout With Sharp Business Instincts

2/8
Teenage Dropout With Sharp Business Instincts

Without formal education, Jaisinghani relied on street-smart business sense. His hands-on approach, ability to understand market trends, and commitment to customer satisfaction helped him grow the business steadily through the 1970s and 80s.

 

Follow Us

Leading Polycab Into a New Era

3/8
Leading Polycab Into a New Era

In 1997, he was appointed Chairman and Director of Polycab. Under his leadership, the company diversified beyond wires and cables into electrical goods. By 2019, as Chairman and Managing Director, he took Polycab into high-growth areas including fans, lighting, switches, and smart home systems.

 

Follow Us

From Family Shop to Manufacturing Powerhouse

4/8
From Family Shop to Manufacturing Powerhouse

Polycab’s roots go back to 1964, when Inder’s father founded Sind Electric Stores. A key turning point came in 1983 with the registration of Polycab Industries, followed by the launch of Polycab Wires in 1996. In the early 2000s, it expanded rapidly—adding products like PVC power cables, telephone wires, and more.

 

Follow Us

A Strategic Leap into FMEG & Smart Tech

5/8
A Strategic Leap into FMEG & Smart Tech

In the 2010s, Polycab entered the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment—launching LED lights, switches, fans, and MCBs. In 2016, it partnered with Trafigura to build a copper rod plant. The company also ventured into IoT with its smart home solution, Polycab HOHM, in 2020.

 

Follow Us

Polycab's Market Cap

6/8
Polycab's Market Cap

A defining milestone came in 2024—Polycab’s market capitalization crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. From a family-run business in Mumbai to becoming India’s leading wire and cable manufacturer, Jaisinghani’s leadership has built a globally competitive brand with strong investor confidence and consistent growth.

 

Follow Us

Inder Jaisinghani’s Net Worth

7/8
Inder Jaisinghani’s Net Worth

Jaisinghani’s personal fortune reflects Polycab’s stellar rise. In 2021, he was worth 3.4 billion dollars. By 2024, this grew to 8.6 billion dollars (Rs 7,25,88,51,50,000). Despite his billionaire status, he continues to focus on innovation, quality, and long-term growth.

 

Follow Us

A Legacy Built on Grit and Vision

8/8
A Legacy Built on Grit and Vision

Inder Jaisinghani’s rise from Mumbai’s chawl to billionaire boardrooms is proof that determination and smart decision-making can rewrite destinies. Today, he leads a Rs 1 lakh crore company with global ambitions—while staying rooted in the values that shaped his early years.

(Images Credit: @aditya_kondawar/X, @ForbesIndia/X, @NSEIndia/X)

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyInder JaisinghaniInder Jaisinghani success storypolycabPolycab success story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Horror Movies
Horror Movies Watchlist: 7 Gory Netflix Films That’ll Leave You Scarred
camera icon8
title
From MS Dhoni to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 6 Sports Biopics That Turned Theatres Into Stadiums
camera icon12
title
Ind vs Eng
Meet ‘THESE’ 6 Indian Batters Who Scored 1000-Plus Test Runs In England; KL Rahul And Rishabh Pant Join Elite List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
India’s Cheapest 7-Seater Car Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh: 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags, BIG Screen And More - Check Out Maruti Ertiga's Closest Rival
camera icon10
title
Cricketers who never won world cup
8 Unluckiest Cricketers Who Never Won A World Cup Or IPL Title, 3 Indians In The List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK