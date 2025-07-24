Meet Man, Born In Mumbai’s Lohar Chawl, Dropped Out Of School At 15 But Founded Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 Giant - His Company Is India's Largest Manufacturer Of….; Find Out His Net Worth
Inder Jaisinghani’s journey from Mumbai’s modest Lohar Chawl to leading a Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 company is a true rags-to-riches story. Dropping out of school at 15 after his father's death, he took over his family’s small electrical business, which eventually became Polycab India Ltd.—India’s largest wire and cable manufacturer.
A Humble Beginning in Mumbai
Inder Jaisinghani’s journey starts in the crowded lanes of Lohar Chawl, Mumbai. Born into a modest family, life took a sharp turn after his father's death. At just 15, he dropped out of school to support the family business — a decision that laid the foundation for an extraordinary future.
Teenage Dropout With Sharp Business Instincts
Without formal education, Jaisinghani relied on street-smart business sense. His hands-on approach, ability to understand market trends, and commitment to customer satisfaction helped him grow the business steadily through the 1970s and 80s.
Leading Polycab Into a New Era
In 1997, he was appointed Chairman and Director of Polycab. Under his leadership, the company diversified beyond wires and cables into electrical goods. By 2019, as Chairman and Managing Director, he took Polycab into high-growth areas including fans, lighting, switches, and smart home systems.
From Family Shop to Manufacturing Powerhouse
Polycab’s roots go back to 1964, when Inder’s father founded Sind Electric Stores. A key turning point came in 1983 with the registration of Polycab Industries, followed by the launch of Polycab Wires in 1996. In the early 2000s, it expanded rapidly—adding products like PVC power cables, telephone wires, and more.
A Strategic Leap into FMEG & Smart Tech
In the 2010s, Polycab entered the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment—launching LED lights, switches, fans, and MCBs. In 2016, it partnered with Trafigura to build a copper rod plant. The company also ventured into IoT with its smart home solution, Polycab HOHM, in 2020.
Polycab's Market Cap
A defining milestone came in 2024—Polycab’s market capitalization crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. From a family-run business in Mumbai to becoming India’s leading wire and cable manufacturer, Jaisinghani’s leadership has built a globally competitive brand with strong investor confidence and consistent growth.
Inder Jaisinghani’s Net Worth
Jaisinghani’s personal fortune reflects Polycab’s stellar rise. In 2021, he was worth 3.4 billion dollars. By 2024, this grew to 8.6 billion dollars (Rs 7,25,88,51,50,000). Despite his billionaire status, he continues to focus on innovation, quality, and long-term growth.
A Legacy Built on Grit and Vision
Inder Jaisinghani’s rise from Mumbai’s chawl to billionaire boardrooms is proof that determination and smart decision-making can rewrite destinies. Today, he leads a Rs 1 lakh crore company with global ambitions—while staying rooted in the values that shaped his early years.
