Meet The Man Born In Pakistan Who Nearly Sold His Million Dollar Firm For Re 1 During 1975 Emergency In India, Now Leading Rs 30,910,00,00,000 Empire; Check Net Worth, Family, Other Details

Onkar Singh Kanwar Success Story: People often say that real success comes only through hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance. Some are born into wealth and fame, while others create their own path. This is the story of Onkar Kanwar — a man who built his empire step by step and turned challenges into opportunities. He was born in Pakistan, faced many struggles, but went on to make Apollo Tyres a well-known global brand.

Apollo now has seven factories around the world and is the new jersey sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team. However, Onkar Singh Kanwar did not stop there — he also founded the Artemis chain of hospitals in northern India. His journey shows that with courage and determination, anyone can build their own future if they remain focused and have clarity in their vision. Onkar Kanwar’s life is an inspiration for young dreamers and future business leaders.