Meet The Man Born In Pakistan Who Nearly Sold His Million Dollar Firm For Re 1 During 1975 Emergency In India, Now Leading Rs 30,910,00,00,000 Empire; Check Net Worth, Family, Other Details
Onkar Singh Kanwar Success Story: People often say that real success comes only through hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance. Some are born into wealth and fame, while others create their own path. This is the story of Onkar Kanwar — a man who built his empire step by step and turned challenges into opportunities. He was born in Pakistan, faced many struggles, but went on to make Apollo Tyres a well-known global brand.
Apollo now has seven factories around the world and is the new jersey sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team. However, Onkar Singh Kanwar did not stop there — he also founded the Artemis chain of hospitals in northern India. His journey shows that with courage and determination, anyone can build their own future if they remain focused and have clarity in their vision. Onkar Kanwar’s life is an inspiration for young dreamers and future business leaders.
Apollo Tyres: Big Sponsorship Move
Apollo Tyres has signed a landmark Rs 579 crore deal to become the official jersey sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team. This partnership strengthens the company’s brand presence while connecting with millions of passionate cricket fans across India and the world.
Onkar Singh Kanwar's Roots In Pakistan
Onkar Singh Kanwar was born in Sialkot, Pakistan, in 1942, just before partition. His family endured the trauma of displacement and resettled in India, where his father Raunaq Singh later co-founded Apollo Tyres, laying the foundation for a new industrial journey.
Onkar Singh Kanwar's Early Family Struggles
After moving to India, Raunaq Singh started a pipe business to rebuild his family’s livelihood. To secure his son’s future, he sent Onkar Kanwar to the United States for higher studies, equipping him with the knowledge to later manage Apollo Tyres.
Apollo Tyres Founder Once Ready To Sell Company For Just Rupee 1
The imposition of Emergency in 1975 pushed Apollo Tyres into severe financial distress. Losses mounted so badly that founder Raunaq Singh was reportedly ready to sell the company for just Rupee 1, highlighting the grave challenges faced by the fledgling business.
Apollo Tyres Founder Onkar’s Turnaround
In 1979, Onkar Kanwar assumed control of Apollo Tyres at its lowest point. Despite financial setbacks and production challenges, he transformed the struggling firm, steering it away from bankruptcy and laying the foundation for Apollo’s rise as a global tyre manufacturer.
Next-Gen Leadership In Apollo Tyres
To ensure continuity, Onkar Kanwar appointed his younger son Neeraj Kanwar, a US-educated engineer, as Vice Chairman about four years ago. Stepping back from daily operations, Onkar prepared the next generation to carry forward Apollo’s legacy in the global market.
Onkar Singh Kanwar's Family Business
While Neeraj Kanwar manages Apollo Tyres, Onkar’s elder son, Raaja Kanwar, leads Apollo International Group. His ventures span renewable energy under Apollo Green Energy Limited (AGEL), global supply chain solutions, and fashion manufacturing, showing the family’s diversified interests beyond the tyre business.
Onkar Singh Kanwar's Company Valuation
As of September 16, Apollo Tyres holds a market capitalisation of around Rs 30,910 crore. Apollo Tyres today produces tyres for cars, trucks, two-wheelers, and agricultural vehicles. With strong market presence under Apollo and Vredestein brands across India, Europe, and Asia, the company has expanded beyond borders, serving diverse industries with innovative tyre solutions.
Onkar Singh Kanwar Net Worth
His net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion. The company also runs HIV-AIDS awareness programmes for India’s trucking community, underlining its commitment to corporate social responsibility. (Image Credit: Social Media/X)
