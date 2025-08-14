Advertisement
Vijaypat Singhania, once richer than Ambani and Adani, was the man behind the Raymond Group's global success. A respected industrialist and aviator, he built an empire that made him one of India’s wealthiest.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Meet Vijaypat Singhania

Meet Vijaypat Singhania

Once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and even Ratan Tata, Vijaypat Singhania was a towering figure in Indian industry. Today, however, he lives in a rented apartment at age 86—alone, and with no fortune to his name. Here's what happened.

The Man Behind Raymond's Global Success

The Man Behind Raymond's Global Success

Vijaypat took over the Raymond Group in 1980 and turned it into a fashion powerhouse. From domestic tailoring shops to high-end global showrooms, Raymond became India's most trusted name in men's fashion—thanks to his vision and leadership.

Born Into Wealth, Built an Empire

Born Into Wealth, Built an Empire

Heir to the Singhania legacy, Vijaypat didn’t rest on his inheritance. He worked hard to expand the family business and brought international prestige to Indian textiles. A sharp businessman and respected public figure, he was also known for his humility and discipline.

When Success Meets Succession Trouble

When Success Meets Succession Trouble

Vijaypat tried to split the business between his two sons—Madhupati and Gautam. But things didn’t go as planned. Madhupati moved to Singapore, distancing himself. In 2015, Vijaypat handed over his 37% stake in Raymond to Gautam Singhania.

Betrayal That Broke the Man

Betrayal That Broke the Man

After the transfer, Vijaypat’s relationship with Gautam soured. Legal battles and personal bitterness followed. In a shocking twist, the man who built Raymond was evicted from the family home and denied access to what he had created.

From Private Jets to a Modest Apartment

From Private Jets to a Modest Apartment

Today, Vijaypat Singhania, once at the helm of a billion-dollar empire, lives in a rented flat. After the family fallout and losing control of his assets, the man who once enjoyed a lavish lifestyle finds himself living a quiet, modest life at 86.

Beyond Business—An Aviator and Awardee

Beyond Business—An Aviator and Awardee

Vijaypat is a decorated aviator, inspired by J.R.D. Tata. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan (2006), served as Sheriff of Mumbai, and received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. The Indian Air Force even named him Honorary Air Commodore.

More Than Money—A Story of Resilience

More Than Money—A Story of Resilience

Despite personal losses, Vijaypat's impact remains. He built a global brand, inspired generations, and lived with dignity even after downfall. His life is a reminder: money fades, but values, courage, and legacy endure.

(Image credit: @divya_gandotra/x & Social Media)

