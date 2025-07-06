photoDetails

GM Rao Success Story: Once a boy from a small town in Andhra Pradesh, GM Rao dreamt big during India’s economic liberalisation. With determination and grit, he transformed his vision into reality, emerging as one of India’s foremost infrastructure pioneers.

Today, GM Rao leads the GMR Group, a global infrastructure giant with ventures in energy, transport, and airports. A mechanical engineer by education, he is now a billionaire industrialist and the Founder Chairman of the group.

GMR is among India’s top two private airport operators alongside the Adani Group. With projects spanning India, the Philippines, and Greece, GM Rao’s story isn’t just one of business success—it’s a testament to the power of vision, resilience, and building a legacy that touches lives across continents.