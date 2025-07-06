Advertisement
Meet Man Who Built India's Largest Airport: Owns Majority Stake In IPL's Delhi Capitals And Built Rs 73,575-Crore Firm—His Net Worth Is...

GM Rao Success Story: Once a boy from a small town in Andhra Pradesh, GM Rao dreamt big during India’s economic liberalisation. With determination and grit, he transformed his vision into reality, emerging as one of India’s foremost infrastructure pioneers.

Today, GM Rao leads the GMR Group, a global infrastructure giant with ventures in energy, transport, and airports. A mechanical engineer by education, he is now a billionaire industrialist and the Founder Chairman of the group.

GMR is among India’s top two private airport operators alongside the Adani Group. With projects spanning India, the Philippines, and Greece, GM Rao’s story isn’t just one of business success—it’s a testament to the power of vision, resilience, and building a legacy that touches lives across continents. 

Updated:Jul 06, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
GM Rao Humble Beginnings to Serial Entrepreneurship

GM Rao Humble Beginnings to Serial Entrepreneurship

GM Rao hails from a small town in Andhra Pradesh and started his business journey in 1978 with a single jute mill. Over the years, he explored 28 different ventures before India’s liberalisation.

India’s “Airport Tycoon” Built the Country’s Largest Airport

GM Rao Success Story

GM Rao controls GMR Airports Infrastructure, a listed company with a market cap of Rs 73,575 crore. The group operates airports such as Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and Manohar International Airport in Goa. Notably, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is India’s largest airport by area, spanning 5,500 acres.  

GMR School Of Aviation

GMR School Of Aviation

In January 2024, GMR Group launched the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad in collaboration with Airbus, aiming to build skilled aviation professionals in India. 

IPL Stakeholder

IPL Stakeholder

Citing Forbes, Rao owns a 50% stake in Delhi Capitals, the IPL franchise, showcasing his deep interests beyond infrastructure.  

GM Rao Net Worth

GM Rao Net Worth

In 2024, GM Rao returned to the Forbes India Rich List with a net worth of $3.99 billion (Rs 33,346.5 crore), securing the 78th spot among India’s richest. 

 

GMR Group’s Portfolio

GMR Group's Portfolio

GMR Group’s portfolio includes GMR Airports, GMR Energy, GMR Infrastructure, and GMR Enterprises, generating Rs 8,364 crore in annual revenue.  

GMR Group: Massive Expansion Plans

GM Rao Success Story

The group is developing a 2,101-acre Special Investment Region (SIR) in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and setting up 50 EV charging facilities.  

GMR Group: Backed by Global Investors

GM Rao Success Story

In October 2023, GMR secured Rs 6,300 crore in debt funding from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), reinforcing global investor confidence in Rao’s vision.  

