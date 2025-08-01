Meet Man Who Dropped Out Of School, Made Cement Pipes For Rs 30 Per Day—Now Richest In Ludhiana, Net Worth Will Shock You
Rajinder Gupta, once a school dropout earning just Rs 30 a day, is now Ludhiana’s richest man. He started with a small fertiliser business in 1985, which grew into the Trident Group now a global name in textiles and paper.
A Humble Start in Punjab
Rajinder Gupta was born on January 2, 1959, in Bhatinda, Punjab. He came from a modest background—his father was a small-time cotton trader. From an early age, Gupta was exposed to financial hardships, which would later fuel his hunger for success.
Forced to Drop Out at 14
Due to financial constraints, Gupta had to leave school in Class 9. At just 14 years old, he began working odd jobs to support his family. He made cement pipes, candles, and more—earning just Rs 30 a day.
The Turning Point – Risking It All
In 1985, despite having no formal business training or wealth, Gupta took a massive risk. He invested Rs 6.5 crore into a fertiliser venture named Abhishek Industries. This bold step marked the start of his entrepreneurial journey.
Building Trident Group
By 1991, Gupta had expanded into textiles by launching Katai Mill as a joint venture. His business diversified into textiles, paper, and chemicals—eventually evolving into the Trident Group, one of North India’s leading industrial powerhouses.
Going Global with Trident
Under his leadership, Trident became a global name in home textiles and paper. The company now supplies towels, bedsheets, and paper products to international giants like Walmart, JCPenney, and Luxury and Linen.
The Richest Man in Ludhiana
As per the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Rajinder Gupta is the richest man in Ludhiana, with a net worth of Rs 11,666 crore (approx. USD 1.6 billion). He is also one of only two billionaires from the city.
Honoured by the Nation
In 2007, Gupta was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contribution to trade and industry. In 2022, he stepped down from Trident’s Board but continues to serve as its Chairman.
From Rs 30 a Day to Rs 11,666 Crore
Rajinder Gupta’s story is one of true grit and determination. From earning Rs 30 a day as a teenager to building a billion-dollar empire, his journey is a powerful reminder that no dream is too big if you dare to chase it.
(Images group: @Rajinder_Gupta/X, TridentGroupGLB/X)
