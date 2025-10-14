Meet Man Who Landed In US With Just Rs 8,000, Worked In College Cafeteria, Now Owns Multi-Billion-Dollar Empire – Has Net Worth Of Rs…
Raj Sardana’s journey perfectly captures the American Dream. From humble beginnings in India, he moved to the US on an H-1B visa and went on to build a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. His story is a testament to resilience, vision, and entrepreneurial spirit, earning him a spot in Forbes’ list of billionaire immigrants.
From Café Job to Corporate Titan
The American Dream is alive in Raj Sardana’s story — a man who landed in the US with just $100 and built a multi-billion-dollar empire. From serving food in a college cafeteria to leading a global tech company, his journey is pure inspiration.
Humble Beginnings in Delhi
Born in 1960 in Delhi to Punjabi parents who migrated during Partition, Raj Sardana grew up in modest conditions. In a conversation with Authority Magazine, Sardana opened up about the financial hardships his family faced growing up. “For 20 years, my brother and I lived in dilapidated government housing in New Delhi with no heating, air conditioning, refrigerator, phone, TV, or automobile,” he recalled.
The $100 Leap to America
In 1981, Sardana moved to the US with barely $100(Rs 8,300) in his pocket to pursue a master’s degree in mechanical engineering at Georgia Tech. To pay his bills, he took up a job in his college cafeteria. “I started my life from scratch here,” he once said — and he truly meant it.
Entering Corporate America
After graduating, Sardana landed a job at Howmet Aerospace on an H-1 visa. Within a few years, he moved to Teledyne CAE, where he worked on Tomahawk missile engines. But when the Cold War ended in 1990, missile production stopped — and so did his job.
Turning Crisis into Opportunity
At the time, Sardana had a newborn daughter, a home loan, and aging parents to support. Losing his job could have broken him — instead, it became a turning point. Refusing to give up, he decided to take control of his future and start his own business.
The First Business Venture
With just $25,000 in savings, Sardana bought a small print shop in Georgia. Within a few years, he owned two print shops, eight gas stations, and two dry-cleaning outlets. These ventures gave him the financial foundation to chase his real passion — technology.
The Birth of Innova Solutions
In 1998, as companies prepared for the Y2K crisis, Sardana spotted an opportunity. He recruited 125 skilled software engineers from India on H-1B visas and launched his IT firm — Innova Solutions. His timing was perfect, and soon, his company became a trusted tech partner for major corporations.
Billionaire Success & Global Legacy
Today, Innova Solutions employs over 50,000 people worldwide. Raj Sardana, once a student with $100 in hand, now has an estimated net worth of $2 billion (Rs 16,600). His story stands as a testament to resilience, foresight, and the power of the American Dream.
(Images credit: @Buckhead/X, @RajSardanaCEO/X)
