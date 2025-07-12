Meet Man Who Left Goldman Sachs To Become Security Guard, Later Joined An IAF Pilot to Build Rs 16,70,00,00,000 Company — Know Who He Is...

photoDetails

MyGate Success Story: Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared the amazing story of Abhishek Kumar, an IIT Kanpur graduate who gave up a high-paying job to become a security guard. But this was no ordinary job switch. Abhishek worked 14-hour shifts in uniform to deeply understand how security works in Indian gated communities. People thought he was just another guard. No one knew he was actually building something big—MyGate.

Today, MyGate is used by over 4 million people in 25,000 housing societies. It handles more than 100 million check-ins every month and has helped 1.2 million security guards switch to digital tools. Abhishek didn’t do this alone. He teamed up with Vijay Arisetty, a former pilot and war veteran, and Shreyansh Daga, a tech expert from IIT-Guwahati and ISB. With their combined knowledge from top Indian institutions, the trio turned a simple idea into one of India’s leading community apps. From guarding gates to guarding homes with smart tech—MyGate has changed the way India lives.