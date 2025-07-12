Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet Man Who Left Goldman Sachs To Become Security Guard, Later Joined An IAF Pilot to Build Rs 16,70,00,00,000 Company — Know Who He Is...
Meet Man Who Left Goldman Sachs To Become Security Guard, Later Joined An IAF Pilot to Build Rs 16,70,00,00,000 Company — Know Who He Is...

MyGate Success Story: Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared the amazing story of Abhishek Kumar, an IIT Kanpur graduate who gave up a high-paying job to become a security guard. But this was no ordinary job switch. Abhishek worked 14-hour shifts in uniform to deeply understand how security works in Indian gated communities. People thought he was just another guard. No one knew he was actually building something big—MyGate.

Today, MyGate is used by over 4 million people in 25,000 housing societies. It handles more than 100 million check-ins every month and has helped 1.2 million security guards switch to digital tools. Abhishek didn’t do this alone. He teamed up with Vijay Arisetty, a former pilot and war veteran, and Shreyansh Daga, a tech expert from IIT-Guwahati and ISB. With their combined knowledge from top Indian institutions, the trio turned a simple idea into one of India’s leading community apps. From guarding gates to guarding homes with smart tech—MyGate has changed the way India lives.

 

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
From Goldman Sachs To Guard Duty

Abhishek Kumar, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and former Goldman Sachs executive, took up 14-hour shifts as a security guard. His goal wasn’t employment—it was deep, firsthand research into the problems faced by security staff at gated communities.  

Abhishek Kumar- A Actual Security Guard

Residents believed Abhishek Kumar was an actual guard. His research was so immersive that no one suspected he was on a mission to disrupt the security ecosystem and later lead India’s top gated community management app—MyGate.  

Founding Of MyGate In 2016

In 2016, Abhishek Kumar teamed up with Vijay Arisetty, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who received the Shaurya Chakra for saving hundreds of lives in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the 2004 tsunami,  and Shreyansh Daga to launch MyGate—a platform designed to manage visitor entry, maintenance, housekeeping, and security services in Indian housing societies using smart, digital solutions. 

 

MyGate: Reaching Millions of Homes

Today, MyGate is trusted by over 4 million residents across 25,000 housing communities. The platform handles more than 100 million digital check-ins each month, ensuring streamlined and secure access for visitors and service providers.  

MyGate: Rs 100 Crore Funding Boost

In 2022, MyGate secured ₹100 crore in a funding round led by Urban Company and Acko. The funding supported the platform’s growth, innovation, and expansion into new areas like home automation and smart security. 

MyGate: Launch of Smart Locks in 2023

In September 2023, MyGate stepped into the smart home segment with “MyGate Locks”—a range of smart door locks aimed at enhancing digital security for Indian households, further expanding the company’s product portfolio and impact. 

 

Strong Financial Turnaround

MyGate’s revenue jumped from ₹77 crore in FY23 to ₹109 crore in FY24. Impressively, its net losses also reduced drastically from ₹227 crore to just ₹39.7 crore, showing improved operational efficiency and growth.  

Abhishek kumar's MygGate Valuation Milestone

The three co-founders—Kumar, Arisetty, and Daga—now hold a combined 24.83% stake in MyGate. The company is currently valued at Rs 1,670 crore (around $200 million), according to startup data platform Tracxn. 

 

