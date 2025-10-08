Advertisement
Meet Man Who Lost His Father At 16, Sold Books, Firecrackers, And Milk To Support His Family, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, He Is…

Rizwan Sajan’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Losing his father at 16, he took on multiple jobs—selling books, firecrackers, and delivering milk—to support his family. In 1993, he founded Danube Group, which grew from a small building materials business into a diversified empire spanning home décor, real estate, and more across the Middle East.

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
From Humble Beginnings to Dubai’s Billionaire

From Humble Beginnings to Dubai’s Billionaire

Meet Rizwan Sajan, the richest Indian in Dubai. Born in Mumbai, he faced financial struggles from a young age, especially after losing his father at 16. Determined to support his family, he sold books, firecrackers, and even delivered milk, laying the foundation for his future success.

 

Early Struggles Shape a Determined Mindset

Early Struggles Shape a Determined Mindset

Growing up in a middle-class household, Sajan learned the value of hard work early. Balancing multiple jobs while completing his education, he developed the resilience and drive that would later define his entrepreneurial journey.

 

The Birth of Danube Group

The Birth of Danube Group

In 1993, Sajan founded the Danube Group, starting as a small venture in building materials. His vision and relentless effort transformed this modest business into one of the UAE’s largest building material companies.

 

Danube Group’s Meteoric Growth

Danube Group’s Meteoric Growth

By 2019, Danube Group reported an annual turnover of USD 1.3 billion, marking its dominance in the market. What began as a small startup became a major player under Sajan’s leadership.

 

Expanding Horizons

Expanding Horizons

Sajan didn’t stop at building materials. Under his guidance, Danube Group diversified into home décor, real estate, and other sectors. Today, the company has a strong presence across the Middle East, including Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

 

Billionaire Status Achieved

Billionaire Status Achieved

Rizwan Sajan’s perseverance paid off. With a net worth of USD 2.5 billion (around Rs 20,830 crore), according to the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, he ranks among Dubai’s wealthiest Indians. His journey is a testament to determination and strategic vision.

A Legacy of Inspiration

A Legacy of Inspiration

From Mumbai’s slums to the heights of business success, Sajan’s story inspires aspiring entrepreneurs. He proves that dedication, hard work, and belief in oneself can overcome any obstacle.

Continuing to Inspire the Next Generation

Continuing to Inspire the Next Generation

Today, Rizwan Sajan continues to motivate others in the UAE and beyond. His life is a powerful reminder that humble beginnings are no barrier to extraordinary success.

(Images credit: @marvel11200/X, @harsht110/X, ANI)

