NewsPhotosMeet Man Who Once Lived In Slum, Lost His Father At 16, Sold Milk To Survive—Now Owns Rs 2,08,30,00,00,000 Fortune; He Is….
Meet Man Who Once Lived In Slum, Lost His Father At 16, Sold Milk To Survive—Now Owns Rs 2,08,30,00,00,000 Fortune; He Is….

Rizwan Sajan’s life is a powerful rags-to-riches story that proves no dream is too big. Born in Mumbai, he faced tough times early on—losing his father at just 16 and living in a slum. To support his family, he sold books, firecrackers, and even delivered milk. Despite the hardships, he never gave up.

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Humble Beginnings in Mumbai

1/8
Rizwan Sajan was born into a middle-class family in Mumbai. Life took a hard turn after his father passed away when he was just 16. With limited resources and growing responsibilities, Sajan had no choice but to step up and support his family.

 

Early Hustles—Books, Crackers & Milk

2/8
In his teen years, Sajan juggled several small jobs—selling books, firecrackers, and even delivering milk in Mumbai’s lanes. These early struggles taught him the value of hard work and shaped his entrepreneurial mindset.

 

A New Chapter Begins in Kuwait

3/8
In 1981, Sajan moved to Kuwait to work as a trainee salesman. This experience introduced him to the world of business and gave him the hands-on skills and confidence to dream bigger.

 

Gulf War Disruption, Dubai Dreams

4/8
When the Gulf War broke out in 1990, Sajan had to return to India. But setbacks didn’t stop him. He soon moved to Dubai and decided to start something of his own—laying the foundation for his future empire.

 

The Birth of Danube Group (1993)

5/8
Starting small, Sajan founded Danube Group in 1993, dealing in building materials. What began as a modest business soon grew into one of the biggest names in the UAE construction supply industry.

 

From Small Shop to Billion-Dollar Brand

6/8
By 2019, Danube Group was reporting annual revenues of USD 1.3 billion. With over 50 showrooms and thousands of employees across the Middle East, Sajan’s vision had turned into a powerhouse.

 

Net Worth? A Jaw-Dropping Rs 20,830 Crore

7/8
According to the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, Rizwan Sajan’s current net worth stands at USD 2.5 billion—that’s nearly Rs 20,830 crore. From street hustler to billionaire, his journey is nothing short of legendary.

 

An Inspiration to Millions

8/8
Rizwan Sajan’s story proves that no dream is too big. From a slum in Mumbai to the boardrooms of Dubai, his life is a lesson in resilience, vision, and relentless hard work. A true rags-to-riches inspiration!

(Images credit: @Forbes_MENA_, @Indulgeestate/X, @Lilishkhan)

