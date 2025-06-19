Meet Man Who Once Surpassed Ambani, Adani & Tata In Wealth—Now Lives In Rented Flat Due To….

photoDetails

Once one of India’s richest businessmen—richer than Ambani, Adani, and Tata—Vijaypat Singhania built the Raymond empire into a global brand. But after handing over his stake to his son Gautam, a bitter family feud left him with nothing. Today, at 86, the former tycoon lives in a rented flat, far from the lavish life he once led.