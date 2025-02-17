Advertisement
Meet Man Who Started Working At Just 12, Later Built Rs 53703 Crore Empire – Find Out His Connection With Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan

TS Kalyanaraman, who began working at 12 in his family’s textile business, later founded Kalyan Jewellers in 1993. Today, the company is a major player in the jewelry industry, with a significant presence across India and the Middle East. Kalyanaraman has built his fortune through strategic investments and celebrity endorsements while also contributing to charitable causes.

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
From Humble Beginnings to Billionaire

From Humble Beginnings to Billionaire

TS Kalyanaraman's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Starting work at the age of just 12, Kalyanaraman rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s richest individuals. Today, he is the founder and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, a company worth a staggering Rs 53703 crore. His story is one of perseverance, hard work, and a relentless pursuit of success, turning a small family business into a jewelry empire with outlets across India and the Middle East.

 

Early Years

Early Years

Kalyanaraman's journey to success began in his family's textile business, where he worked from the age of 12. Growing up in a family where hard work was deeply ingrained, he learned the essentials of trade and business at a young age. His early experiences in the family business laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey, teaching him the values of discipline, dedication, and resilience. These formative years shaped his approach to business as he transitioned to the world of jewelry.

 

The Birth of Kalyan Jewellers

The Birth of Kalyan Jewellers

In 1993, after years of experience in the textile industry, Kalyanaraman decided to diversify and venture into the jewelry sector. This marked the birth of Kalyan Jewellers, which would go on to become one of India's most trusted and popular jewelry chains. He shifted his focus from textiles to gold, bringing his keen business acumen with him. Under his leadership, Kalyan Jewellers expanded rapidly, now boasting 277 outlets not just in India, but also in the Middle East, establishing a strong international presence.

 

The Billionaire's Growth

The Billionaire's Growth

Kalyan Jewellers’ remarkable success has catapulted TS Kalyanaraman into the ranks of India’s richest individuals. As of February 11, the company had a market cap of Rs 53703 crore. With a real-time net worth of USD 3.8 billion (Rs 32964 crore), Kalyanaraman’s journey from a small-town textile worker to a billionaire entrepreneur highlights his immense dedication and vision in growing a business that serves millions across the globe.

 

Family Influence

Family Influence

The roots of Kalyan Jewellers lie in a century-old textile store established by Kalyanaraman’s grandfather in South India. The family’s deep connection to business and hard work came from a lineage of Hindu priests, who imparted values of ethics and perseverance. In 2014, Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm, saw the potential in Kalyan Jewellers and invested in the company. With his sons Rajesh and Ramesh now sitting on the company’s board, Kalyanaraman has ensured that the family’s entrepreneurial spirit continues to drive the business forward.

 

Star-Studded Marketing

Star-Studded Marketing

Kalyan Jewellers has become a household name, thanks in part to its star-studded marketing campaigns. The company has partnered with some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, who have all represented the brand. These high-profile collaborations have helped Kalyan Jewellers strengthen its brand image and expand its reach to a broader audience. The connection with such iconic figures has also made Kalyan Jewellers a symbol of trust and luxury in India.

 

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Beyond business success, Kalyanaraman has also made significant contributions to society. In August 2024, he acquired an additional 2.4 per cent stake in Kalyan Jewellers from Warburg Pincus. Moreover, his philanthropic efforts include a notable contribution of USD 3 million to Habitat for Humanity India, aimed at building homes for low-income families. 

(Image Credit: @parsh_kothari/X, kalyanjewellers & Social Media)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK