Meet Man Who Started Working At Just 12, Later Built Rs 53703 Crore Empire – Find Out His Connection With Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan

3 / 7

In 1993, after years of experience in the textile industry, Kalyanaraman decided to diversify and venture into the jewelry sector. This marked the birth of Kalyan Jewellers, which would go on to become one of India's most trusted and popular jewelry chains. He shifted his focus from textiles to gold, bringing his keen business acumen with him. Under his leadership, Kalyan Jewellers expanded rapidly, now boasting 277 outlets not just in India, but also in the Middle East, establishing a strong international presence.