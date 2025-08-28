Advertisement
Meet Man Who Walked Several Kilometers Daily Just To Attend School, Started Business With Rs 50,000, Now Owns Cement Company—His Net Worth Is…
Meet Man Who Walked Several Kilometers Daily Just To Attend School, Started Business With Rs 50,000, Now Owns Cement Company—His Net Worth Is…

From walking kilometers to attend school to building a cement empire—this is the inspiring story of a man who started his business with just Rs 50,000 and went on to become a multi-crore entrepreneur.

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
Humble Beginnings in Rural Telangana

Humble Beginnings in Rural Telangana

Born into a farming family in Mahabubnagar district, Telangana, Jupally Rameshwar Rao grew up with limited resources but big dreams. With 30 acres of farmland, education was still a challenge—he walked several kilometers daily just to attend school, as per media reports.

 

Choosing a Different Path—Homeopathy

Choosing a Different Path—Homeopathy

In 1974, Rao moved to Hyderabad to study homeopathy. His goal? To build a better life and serve people through medicine. He soon established a small clinic in Dilsukhnagar, earning respect as a doctor—and later, a visionary entrepreneur.

 

The Game-Changing Rs 50,000 Investment

The Game-Changing Rs 50,000 Investment

Encouraged by a friend, Rao made a bold move—investing Rs 50,000 in a piece of land. Just 3 years later, he sold it for Rs 1.5 lakh. That moment opened his eyes to the potential of real estate and changed the course of his life.

 

Founding My Home Constructions (1981)

Founding My Home Constructions (1981)

With a sharp business mind, Rao launched My Home Constructions, which soon became one of Southern India's top real estate firms. From homes to high-rises, his vision shaped Hyderabad's skyline.

 

Entering Cement Industry – Maha Cement

Entering Cement Industry – Maha Cement

In 1997, Rao expanded into cement by launching Maha Cement under My Home Industries. By 2008, he sold 50 per cent stake for Rs 1,429 crore—fueling further expansion. Today, the company is a cement giant in South India.

 

Strategic Acquisition of Sree Jayajyothi Cements

Strategic Acquisition of Sree Jayajyothi Cements

Rao wasn't done yet. In 2013, he acquired Sree Jayajyothi Cements for Rs 1,400 crore. His cement empire now produces 10 million tonnes annually, solidifying his dominance in the sector.

 

A Family-Run Business Empire

A Family-Run Business Empire

With four sons and four daughters-in-law actively managing different arms of the business, Rao has created a legacy that blends family values with corporate excellence. This unity has kept the empire strong and cohesive.

 

From Doctor to Billionaire – Net Worth Rs 19,920 Crore

From Doctor to Billionaire – Net Worth Rs 19,920 Crore

Today, Dr. Jupally Rameshwar Rao’s net worth is an astounding 2.4 billion dollars (Rs 19,920 crore). From a struggling student to India's richest homeopath and industrialist—his story is pure inspiration.

(Images credit: Gemini AI, gauravsharma4141/Insta)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK