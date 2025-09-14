Meet Man With Net Worth Of Rs 7,50,00,000, Still Begs On Street, His Kids Study In Convent School, Owns Two Spacious Flats In Mumbai Worth Rs….
Bharat Jain’s story is nothing short of extraordinary. Once struggling to meet basic needs, he spent over four decades begging on Mumbai’s streets—yet through discipline, savings, and smart investments, he built a net worth of around Rs 7.5 crore. Today, he owns two spacious flats in Mumbai, commercial shops in Thane, and earns steady rental income.
Meet Bharat Jain
Bharat Jain, often seen begging near Mumbai’s CST station or Azad Maidan, looks like just another beggar. But behind his humble appearance lies a surprising truth—he has built a net worth of around Rs 7.5 crore, according to media reports.
Struggles in Childhood
Born into a poor family, Jain’s early life was full of hardships. He lacked proper food, clothing, shelter, and education. With no opportunities for stable work, he turned to begging for survival.
Four Decades of Begging
For over 40 years, begging has been his primary occupation. Jain spends 10–12 hours daily, earning around Rs 2,000–2,500 per day, which adds up to Rs 60,000–75,000 per month—more than many salaried jobs.
Smart Money Habits
Instead of spending recklessly, Jain showed remarkable financial discipline. By saving diligently and making careful investments, he transformed his modest daily income into long-term wealth.
Two Flats in Mumbai
Jain’s biggest milestone was buying two spacious flats in Mumbai. Together worth about Rs 1.4 crore, these homes gave his family comfort and security he never experienced in his childhood.
Commercial Properties in Thane
He also invested in two shops in Thane, which are rented out. These bring in an additional Rs 30,000 per month, creating a steady stream of passive income for the family.
Education for His Children
Determined to give his sons a better life, Jain enrolled them in a reputed convent school. They later joined the family’s stationery business, further boosting household income.
Why Does He Still Beg?
With wealth and property secured, many wonder why Jain continues begging. Some say it’s a lifelong habit, while others believe it keeps him grounded. Regardless, he never abandoned the routine that once sustained his family.
An Extraordinary Journey
From living hand-to-mouth to becoming a crorepati, Bharat Jain’s story shows how discipline and persistence can change lives. His journey proves that financial success can emerge from the most unexpected places.
(Images credit: GeminiAI, @PicturesFoIder/X)
Trending Photos