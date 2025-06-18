Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917975https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-nikesh-arora-the-highest-paid-ceo-in-us-from-ghaziabad-who-faced-400-rejections-and-now-leads-rs-10790000000000-firm-check-his-net-worth-2917975
NewsPhotosMeet Nikesh Arora, the Highest-Paid CEO In US From Ghaziabad Who Faced 400 Rejections And Now Leads Rs 10,79,000,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Net Worth
photoDetails

Meet Nikesh Arora, the Highest-Paid CEO In US From Ghaziabad Who Faced 400 Rejections And Now Leads Rs 10,79,000,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Net Worth

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Success Story: Nikesh Arora, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, may be leading a $130 billion (Rs 10,79,000 crore) company today, according to media reports. Palo Alto Networks is a US-based multinational cybersecurity company. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Arora opened up about his early struggles and how he transitioned from facing 400 job rejections to becoming the CEO of a multi-billion-dollar firm. 

His extraordinary journey, marked by relentless hard work and perseverance, has even seen him surpass the earnings of renowned tech leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. According to the Wall Street Journal published its 2023, Arora received a compensation package worth $151.4 million (approximately Rs 1,256.62 crore) in 2023 and became the second-highest-paid CEO in the US, just behind Hock Tan of Broadcom.  

Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora: From Ghaziabad To US

1/10
Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora: From Ghaziabad To US
  Nikesh Arora, born in Ghaziabad, studied engineering at IIT-BHU. With just $100 in hand, he moved to the US in 1990, chasing dreams despite limited resources and no backing, driven purely by ambition and determination. 
Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora: Raised in a Disciplined Household

2/10
Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora
Indian-born executive grows up in a disciplined Indian Air Force household shaped Arora’s personality. His father’s service taught him resilience, focus, and perseverance—qualities that later helped him face challenges in a foreign land and corporate world.   
Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora: Couldn’t Afford Top US Colleges

3/10
Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora

Financial constraints prevented Arora from applying to many renowned US universities. He instead applied to those colleges who charge no application fees, eventually securing a scholarship from Northeastern University in Boston, which opened doors for him in the near future. 

 

Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora: Rejected By 400 Companies

4/10
Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora

The early ’90s were difficult for Indians abroad. Arora applied to over 400 companies and faced constant rejections. Despite the setbacks, he stayed persistent, believing in himself even when others didn’t see his potential. 

 

Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora: First Break At Fidelity Investments

5/10
Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora

In 1992, Arora finally got a chance at Fidelity Investments as a trainee. Over time, his skills and leadership saw him rise to Vice President at Fidelity Technology while completing his MS and CFA qualifications. 

Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora: Massive Success At Google

6/10
Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora

Arora joined Google in 2004, shortly after its IPO. He played a key role in expanding the company’s global business, helping grow its revenue from $2 billion to $60 billion during his impressive decade-long tenure.  

Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora: Leadership Role at SoftBank

7/10

In 2014, Arora became President and COO at SoftBank, handpicked by CEO Masayoshi Son. However, he exited the company after 2.5 years when Son decided to delay retirement, altering the company’s long-term leadership plans. 

 

 

Follow Us

Turned Cybersecurity Company Palo Alto Into Giant

8/10

Arora joined Palo Alto Networks in 2018 as CEO. By prioritizing AI and cloud security, he transformed the firm from an $18 billion company to one valued over $100 billion, establishing dominance in cybersecurity. 

 

Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO's Salary Surpasses Mark Zuckerberg And Sundar Pichai

9/10

Arora currently serves as the CEO of the cybersecurity firm Alto Networks. His salary eclipsed that of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, who earned $24.4 million, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who received $8.8 million during the same period.  

Follow Us

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Net Worth:

10/10
Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Nikesh Arora has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion (Rs 12,450 crore), highlighting his remarkable financial success after decades of hard work and strategic leadership. 

Follow Us
success storyPalo Alto CEO Nikesh AroraCybersecurity Firm
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Anurag Kashyap
Meet Actor Who Reportedly Replaced Late Sushant Singh Rajput In Anurag Kashyap’s Film; Assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Related to Uddhav Thackeray; He Is....
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Manual Vs Automatic Cars: Which One Should You Buy? Discover Top Pros And Cons
camera icon13
title
NEET UG 2025
10 Simple Yet Effective Daily Habits Followed By NEET 2025 Topper Mahesh Kumar To Achieve AIR 1
camera icon11
title
CGHS
CGHS Rule Change 2025: 10 Things That Govt Employees Want To Know About
camera icon11
title
Arijit Singh
From Channa Mereya To Shaayad, Here's A List Of 10 Heartbreaking Songs By Arijit Singh You Should Check Out
NEWS ON ONE CLICK