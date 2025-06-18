Meet Nikesh Arora, the Highest-Paid CEO In US From Ghaziabad Who Faced 400 Rejections And Now Leads Rs 10,79,000,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Net Worth

photoDetails

Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Success Story: Nikesh Arora, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, may be leading a $130 billion (Rs 10,79,000 crore) company today, according to media reports. Palo Alto Networks is a US-based multinational cybersecurity company. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Arora opened up about his early struggles and how he transitioned from facing 400 job rejections to becoming the CEO of a multi-billion-dollar firm.

His extraordinary journey, marked by relentless hard work and perseverance, has even seen him surpass the earnings of renowned tech leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. According to the Wall Street Journal published its 2023, Arora received a compensation package worth $151.4 million (approximately Rs 1,256.62 crore) in 2023 and became the second-highest-paid CEO in the US, just behind Hock Tan of Broadcom.