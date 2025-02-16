Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...

photoDetails

Sunny Varkey Net Worth: Sunny Varkey, one of the richest Indians in Dubai, is the founder and executive chairman of GEMS Education, the world’s largest private K-12 school network. His entrepreneurial journey began early—at just 11 years old, he sold fruits on the streets to earn extra money, shaping his business mindset.

Now, GEMS Education is set to open the Gulf’s most expensive private school in the UAE this year. With a $100 million investment, the GEMS School of Research and Innovation will be established in Dubai Sports City, featuring some of the highest tuition fees globally.