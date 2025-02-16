Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
Sunny Varkey Net Worth: Sunny Varkey, one of the richest Indians in Dubai, is the founder and executive chairman of GEMS Education, the world’s largest private K-12 school network. His entrepreneurial journey began early—at just 11 years old, he sold fruits on the streets to earn extra money, shaping his business mindset.
Now, GEMS Education is set to open the Gulf’s most expensive private school in the UAE this year. With a $100 million investment, the GEMS School of Research and Innovation will be established in Dubai Sports City, featuring some of the highest tuition fees globally.
Early Life and Family:
He was Born on April 9, 1957, in Kerala, India, Sunny Varkey grew up in a family of educators. His parents, Mariama and KS Varkey, were teachers who moved to Dubai in 1959 and started Our Own English High School in 1968.
Education And Career Beginnings:
Sunny Varkey attended Infant Jesus Anglo-Indian Boys School and St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Dubai before completing his A-levels in the UK. He started his career at Standard Chartered Bank before venturing into various businesses, including trading, hospitality, and healthcare.
Founding GEMS Education:
In 2000, he established Global Education Management Systems (GEMS) to expand his family's educational initiatives. GEMS offers multiple curricula, including CBSE, ICSE, IB, British, and American programs.
Leadership And Family Involvement:
Sunny Varkey serves as the executive chairman of GEMS, with his elder son, Dino Varkey, as CEO and younger son, Jay Varkey, as an executive director and board member.
Gulf's Most Expensive School In UAE: Facilities
The upcoming GEMS School of Research and Innovation will feature world-class facilities, including a 600-seat auditorium, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, robotics and science labs, and AR/VR-equipped learning centers.
Gulf's Most Expensive School In UAE: Annual Fees
The annual fees will cost approximately Rs 27,27,533 (AED 116,000) in the early years and it can go up to Rs 48,43,723 (AED 206,000) when they pass out.
Comparison With Global Elite Schools:
Some of the world’s top schools charge much higher fees than the upcoming GEMS school. Institut auf dem Rosenberg in Switzerland costs around Rs 1.52 crore ($176,000) per year. Woodside Priory School in California charges about Rs 77.75 lakh ($90,000) annually, while Eton College in the UK has a yearly fee of Rs 22.24 lakh (£21,099).
Global Expansion And Net Worth:
By 2003, GEMS opened its first school in England, expanding to India in 2004. Today, it operates over 80 schools worldwide. As of January 2025, Sunny Varkey’s net worth stands at $3.8 billion, according to Forbes. Image Credit: @TeacherPrize/X, @pravasibharatiy/x, @GEMS_ME/X and social media
Trending Photos