Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2898070https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-pakistan-born-billionaire-who-survived-polio-at-2-and-built-rs-42500-crore-empire-2898070
NewsPhotosMeet Pakistan-Born Billionaire Who Survived Polio At 2 And Built Rs 42,500 Crore Empire
photoDetails

Meet Pakistan-Born Billionaire Who Survived Polio At 2 And Built Rs 42,500 Crore Empire

Business Success Story: Romesh Wadhwani overcame early health challenges to become one of the most successful tech entrepreneurs. Today, he’s a billionaire known for his inspiring journey and global business empire.

 

Updated:May 08, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Meet Romesh Wadhwani

1/7
Meet Romesh Wadhwani

Romesh Wadhwani was born in 1947, the year Pakistan was founded. Soon after, his family moved to India. At just 2 years old, he was diagnosed with polio, which left him with mobility challenges for life — but it didn’t stop him from dreaming big.

 

Follow Us

Childhood Marked by Polio, But Not Defeat

2/7
Childhood Marked by Polio, But Not Defeat

Despite physical limitations, Romesh excelled in academics. With determination and grit, he overcame daily obstacles and went on to gain admission to one of India’s most prestigious institutions — the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

 

Follow Us

Moving to the U.S. in Pursuit of Education

3/7
Moving to the U.S. in Pursuit of Education

In 1969, Wadhwani moved to the U.S. to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. He completed his Master’s and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, laying the foundation for a groundbreaking career in technology.

Follow Us

Entrepreneurial Beginnings

4/7
Entrepreneurial Beginnings

After his Ph.D., he started an industrial automation company. Later, he founded Aspect Development, a software firm that became a major success and was eventually sold for a massive 9.3 billion dollars in 1999.

 

Follow Us

Symphony Technology Group

5/7
Symphony Technology Group

Romesh currently leads Symphony Technology Group, which controls 18 tech and analytics companies. With a focus on enterprise software, data, and AI, the group generates over 2.8 billion dollars in annual revenue.

 

Follow Us

A Billionaire Who Gives Back

6/7
A Billionaire Who Gives Back

Now a U.S. citizen, Wadhwani believes deeply in the power of immigration and entrepreneurship. He supports startups and education initiatives, and is committed to philanthropy through the Wadhwani Foundation, which aims to create jobs and boost innovation.

 

Follow Us

Net Worth of Rs 42,500 Crore

7/7
Net Worth of Rs 42,500 Crore

With a net worth of 5 billion dollars (Rs 42,500 crore), Wadhwani is ranked No. 222 on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. From polio survivor to global tech leader, his story is the ultimate example of perseverance and purpose.

(Images Credit: @wadhwanif/X, @dpradhanbjp/X, @SandhuTaranjitS/X, @PIB_India/X, Forbes)

Follow Us
business success storysuccess storyRomesh WadhwaniRomesh Wadhwani success storyInd-Pakistan war
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
mother day horoscope
Mother's Day 2025 Horoscope: What Gifts To Give Your Mom According To Zodiac?
camera icon12
title
Summer Travel 2025
From Indonesia To Turkey: Discover 10 Best International Travel Destinations For Indians To Visit During Summer 2025
camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet Indian Billionaire Who Lost His Wife To Cancer, Found Love Again At 91; His Net Worth Will Surprise You
camera icon7
title
Lady Singham of Bihar
Meet Lady Singham Of Bihar: This Woman IPS Officer Cracked UPSC At 22 But Resignied At 28- She Is Currently....
camera icon7
title
Airtel
Airtel Latest International Roaming Pack 2025: Unlimited Data In 189 Countries --Check Price, Validity And Other Details
NEWS ON ONE CLICK