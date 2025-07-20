Meet Pete DeJoy: Astronomer’s New Interim CEO After Andy Byron’s Exit Over Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
After CEO Andy Byron resigned over a Coldplay concert controversy, Astronomer named co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO to guide the company through the ongoing investigation.
Sudden Leadership Shake-Up at Astronomer
After a controversial viral moment at a Coldplay concert, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned. The incident featuring a 'Kiss Cam' moment with the company’s HR head sparked an internal investigation. To steady the ship, Astronomer has named co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO. reported TOI.
Why Andy Byron Stepped Down
The incident at the Boston Coldplay concert involving Byron and Astronomer’s HR head Kristin Cabot triggered internal scrutiny. The board accepted Byron’s resignation on July 19. Cabot remains on leave as the company investigates the matter further.
Meet Pete DeJoy
Pete DeJoy, previously the Chief Product Officer (CPO), is stepping up as interim CEO during this turbulent time. Known for his hands-on leadership and product expertise, DeJoy has been a key player at Astronomer since its inception.
A Co-Founder With Deep Roots in the Company
DeJoy co-founded Astronomer in 2017 with a vision to simplify data engineering. He’s been instrumental in growing the company’s product suite and scaling its commercial reach. His deep understanding of Astronomer’s mission makes him a natural choice for interim leadership.
His Climb Through the Ranks
In January 2023, DeJoy was appointed VP of Product and, just two years later, promoted to Chief Product Officer. On LinkedIn, he reflects on doing “whatever it took” to bring Astronomer’s first offerings to market—showing his deep commitment to building from the ground up.
A Solid Academic Foundation
DeJoy earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College in Maine. This scientific background has helped him bring a data-driven and analytical approach to product development and leadership.
Quiet But Focused Life in New York
Despite his achievements, Pete DeJoy maintains a low public profile. He lives in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, and rarely shares personal updates publicly—choosing to stay focused on his work and the company’s growth.
What Lies Ahead for Astronomer and DeJoy
It’s still unclear whether DeJoy will be made permanent CEO. For now, his task is to guide Astronomer through this sensitive period. The company says it will share more updates “as appropriate in the coming days.”
