Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934333https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-pete-dejoy-astronomer-s-new-interim-ceo-after-andy-byron-s-exit-over-coldplay-kiss-cam-scandal-2934333
NewsPhotosMeet Pete DeJoy: Astronomer’s New Interim CEO After Andy Byron’s Exit Over Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
photoDetails

Meet Pete DeJoy: Astronomer’s New Interim CEO After Andy Byron’s Exit Over Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

After CEO Andy Byron resigned over a Coldplay concert controversy, Astronomer named co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO to guide the company through the ongoing investigation.

 

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Sudden Leadership Shake-Up at Astronomer

1/8
Sudden Leadership Shake-Up at Astronomer

After a controversial viral moment at a Coldplay concert, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned. The incident featuring a 'Kiss Cam' moment with the company’s HR head sparked an internal investigation. To steady the ship, Astronomer has named co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO. reported TOI.

 

Follow Us

Why Andy Byron Stepped Down

2/8
Why Andy Byron Stepped Down

The incident at the Boston Coldplay concert involving Byron and Astronomer’s HR head Kristin Cabot triggered internal scrutiny. The board accepted Byron’s resignation on July 19. Cabot remains on leave as the company investigates the matter further.

 

Follow Us

Meet Pete DeJoy

3/8
Meet Pete DeJoy

Pete DeJoy, previously the Chief Product Officer (CPO), is stepping up as interim CEO during this turbulent time. Known for his hands-on leadership and product expertise, DeJoy has been a key player at Astronomer since its inception.

 

Follow Us

A Co-Founder With Deep Roots in the Company

4/8
A Co-Founder With Deep Roots in the Company

DeJoy co-founded Astronomer in 2017 with a vision to simplify data engineering. He’s been instrumental in growing the company’s product suite and scaling its commercial reach. His deep understanding of Astronomer’s mission makes him a natural choice for interim leadership.

 

Follow Us

His Climb Through the Ranks

5/8
His Climb Through the Ranks

In January 2023, DeJoy was appointed VP of Product and, just two years later, promoted to Chief Product Officer. On LinkedIn, he reflects on doing “whatever it took” to bring Astronomer’s first offerings to market—showing his deep commitment to building from the ground up.

 

Follow Us

A Solid Academic Foundation

6/8
A Solid Academic Foundation

DeJoy earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College in Maine. This scientific background has helped him bring a data-driven and analytical approach to product development and leadership.

 

Follow Us

Quiet But Focused Life in New York

7/8
Quiet But Focused Life in New York

Despite his achievements, Pete DeJoy maintains a low public profile. He lives in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, and rarely shares personal updates publicly—choosing to stay focused on his work and the company’s growth.

 

Follow Us

What Lies Ahead for Astronomer and DeJoy

8/8
What Lies Ahead for Astronomer and DeJoy

It’s still unclear whether DeJoy will be made permanent CEO. For now, his task is to guide Astronomer through this sensitive period. The company says it will share more updates “as appropriate in the coming days.”

(Images credit: @jvtentertains/X & other social media)

Follow Us
Pete DeJoyWho is Pete DeJoyAstronomer’s New CEOKiss Cam ScandalAndy Byron
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Janhvi Kapoor
Hotness Alert! 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed In Chic Bold Fashion
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 flops
Jacks,Venkatesh, Kishan, Shami & ...: Top 9 IPL 2025 Stars Who Failed To Deliver And May Be Traded In 2026, Reasons Revealed Too!!
camera icon10
title
India Test record Manchester
9 Losses, 0 Wins: Shubman Gill Eyes To Break 89-Year Drought For India in Manchester Test, Here's How India Fared At This Ground
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Woman, Once Served Food, Struggled To Pay Rent, Later Became CEO Of US Tech Giant Valued At Rs 2,14,66,95,60,000 — Find Out Her Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Saiyaara
‘Saiyaara’ Cast Fees REVEALED: Ahaan Panday Or Aneet Padda - Which Debutant Earned More?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK