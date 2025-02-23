photoDetails

english

2862967

Shaktikanta Das Net Worth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for maintaining strong ties with key officials, often ensuring their continued involvement in his administration. Shaktikanta Das is one such trusted official. After serving as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for six years, he retired in December last year.

His appointment as Principal Secretary comes at a crucial time, as the economy grapples with challenges such as trade tensions fueled by US policies, rupee volatility, and an overall slowdown. With his extensive experience in both fiscal and monetary policy—having served as Revenue Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary in the Ministry of Finance—Das is well-positioned to navigate these economic uncertainties and provide strategic guidance.