Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2862992https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-pm-modis-new-principal-secretary-ex-rbi-governor-once-was-a-key-player-in-1991-imf-bailout-earns-monthly-check-his-qualification-2862992
NewsPhotosMeet PM Modi's New Principal Secretary, Ex-RBI Governor Once Was A Key Player In 1991 IMF Bailout, Earns....Monthly; Check His Qualification Meet PM Modi's New Principal Secretary, Ex-RBI Governor Once Was A Key Player In 1991 IMF Bailout, Earns....Monthly; Check His Qualification
photoDetails

Meet PM Modi's New Principal Secretary, Ex-RBI Governor Once Was A Key Player In 1991 IMF Bailout, Earns....Monthly; Check His Qualification

Shaktikanta Das Net Worth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for maintaining strong ties with key officials, often ensuring their continued involvement in his administration. Shaktikanta Das is one such trusted official. After serving as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for six years, he retired in December last year.

His appointment as Principal Secretary comes at a crucial time, as the economy grapples with challenges such as trade tensions fueled by US policies, rupee volatility, and an overall slowdown. With his extensive experience in both fiscal and monetary policy—having served as Revenue Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary in the Ministry of Finance—Das is well-positioned to navigate these economic uncertainties and provide strategic guidance.  

Updated:Feb 23, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

1/8
Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His tenure will be co-terminus with the PM’s or until further orders.  
Follow Us

Distinguished Tenure At RBI

2/8
Shaktikanta Das Net Worth

Shaktikanta Das served as the RBI Governor for six years, overseeing key financial policies and regulatory reforms before retiring in December 2023. 

 

Follow Us

Key Contributions To Economic Policy

3/8
Shaktikanta Das Net Worth

As Secretary of Economic Affairs in 2017, he played a pivotal role in implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and managing the impact of demonetization.  

Follow Us

International Representation

4/8
Shaktikanta Das Net Worth

Shaktikanta Das has represented India on global platforms like the IMF, G-20, and BRICS. He was also involved in negotiations for India’s USD 22 billion IMF bailout package in 1991.  

Follow Us

Shaktikanta Das Qualification

5/8
Shaktikanta Das Net Worth

He was born in Odisha in 1957, he studied history at St. Stephen’s College and later pursued a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Birmingham. He joined the IAS in 1980.  

Follow Us

Steady Leadership Across Regimes

6/8
Shaktikanta Das Net Worth

Shaktikanta Das seamlessly transitioned between the UPA and NDA governments, serving as Economic Affairs Secretary from 2015 to 2017 before joining the 15th Finance Commission. 

 

Follow Us

First RBI Governor To Serve Six-Year Tenure

7/8
Shaktikanta Das Net Worth

He was the first RBI Governor since Bimal Jalan to serve a six-year tenure and played a crucial role in overhauling India's financial regulatory framework. 

 

Follow Us

Shaktikanta Das Salary

8/8
Shaktikanta Das Net Worth

There is no official data publicly available regarding Shaktikanta Das’s total wealth (net worth). Information about the assets of government officials is generally not in the public domain. However, as a senior government official, his salary and allowances are determined by the government’s pay scale. 

During his tenure as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he received a salary of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh per month, along with government-provided housing, travel allowances, and other benefits. Now, as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, he falls under the same pay scale as a Cabinet Secretary, with an estimated monthly salary of more than Rs 2.5 lakh. (Image Credit: ANI)

 

Follow Us
RBIFormer RBI GovernorPM ModiShaktikanta DasShaktikanta Das SalaryPM Modi Principal Secretary
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
poorest state in india
Poorest State In India: Despite Being 3rd Most Populous This State Remains At Bottom; Uttar Pradesh Ranks...
camera icon10
title
World's Top 10 Richest Women In 2025: Only One Indian Made Cut, She Is...; Check Her Shocking Rank And Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Travel destinations
Planning Budget Friendly International Trip? Foreign Destinations To Visit Under Rs 1 Lakh
camera icon8
title
Players Who Scored Century On Champions Trophy Debut
From Shikhar Dhawan To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Players Who Scored Century On Champions Trophy Debut
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Richest Man In UP: Once Sold Soap And Detergent On Bicycle, He Is The Mind Behind Iconic Ghadi Detergent—His Net Worth is Rs… Cr
NEWS ON ONE CLICK