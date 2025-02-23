Meet PM Modi's New Principal Secretary, Ex-RBI Governor Once Was A Key Player In 1991 IMF Bailout, Earns....Monthly; Check His Qualification
Shaktikanta Das Net Worth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for maintaining strong ties with key officials, often ensuring their continued involvement in his administration. Shaktikanta Das is one such trusted official. After serving as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for six years, he retired in December last year.
His appointment as Principal Secretary comes at a crucial time, as the economy grapples with challenges such as trade tensions fueled by US policies, rupee volatility, and an overall slowdown. With his extensive experience in both fiscal and monetary policy—having served as Revenue Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary in the Ministry of Finance—Das is well-positioned to navigate these economic uncertainties and provide strategic guidance.
Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Distinguished Tenure At RBI
Shaktikanta Das served as the RBI Governor for six years, overseeing key financial policies and regulatory reforms before retiring in December 2023.
Key Contributions To Economic Policy
As Secretary of Economic Affairs in 2017, he played a pivotal role in implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and managing the impact of demonetization.
International Representation
Shaktikanta Das has represented India on global platforms like the IMF, G-20, and BRICS. He was also involved in negotiations for India’s USD 22 billion IMF bailout package in 1991.
Shaktikanta Das Qualification
He was born in Odisha in 1957, he studied history at St. Stephen’s College and later pursued a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Birmingham. He joined the IAS in 1980.
Steady Leadership Across Regimes
Shaktikanta Das seamlessly transitioned between the UPA and NDA governments, serving as Economic Affairs Secretary from 2015 to 2017 before joining the 15th Finance Commission.
First RBI Governor To Serve Six-Year Tenure
He was the first RBI Governor since Bimal Jalan to serve a six-year tenure and played a crucial role in overhauling India's financial regulatory framework.
Shaktikanta Das Salary
There is no official data publicly available regarding Shaktikanta Das’s total wealth (net worth). Information about the assets of government officials is generally not in the public domain. However, as a senior government official, his salary and allowances are determined by the government’s pay scale.
During his tenure as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he received a salary of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh per month, along with government-provided housing, travel allowances, and other benefits. Now, as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, he falls under the same pay scale as a Cabinet Secretary, with an estimated monthly salary of more than Rs 2.5 lakh. (Image Credit: ANI)
