Meet Ratan Tata's Brother, Who Lives In 2 BHK Flat In Mumbai, Doesn't Use Cell Phone– Know All About Him
Meet Ratan Tata’s Brother, Who Lives In 2 BHK Flat In Mumbai, Doesn’t Use Cell Phone– Know All About Him

Jimmy Naval Tata, the younger brother of Ratan Tata, lives a quiet and simple life in a 2BHK flat in Mumbai. Despite belonging to one of India’s wealthiest families, he avoids the spotlight, doesn’t use a mobile phone, and prefers reading newspapers and books.

 

Updated:May 03, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Who is Jimmy Naval Tata?

Who is Jimmy Naval Tata?

Jimmy Naval Tata is the younger brother of Ratan Tata and the son of Naval Tata. While Ratan Tata became a global business icon, Jimmy has always stayed away from the public eye. Very little is known about him, as he leads a life completely away from media and public appearances.

 

A Rare Glimpse Into Their Bond

A Rare Glimpse Into Their Bond

In June 2023, Ratan Tata shared a rare black-and-white photo of himself with Jimmy, wishing him a happy birthday. He captioned it, “Nothing came between us,” highlighting the strong and affectionate bond between the two brothers. The post quickly went viral, and netizens began to search for more information about Jimmy.

 

A Life Away from the Spotlight

A Life Away from the Spotlight

Unlike his brother, who helmed the Tata Group for decades, Jimmy chose not to be involved in the family business. He is known for his reclusive nature and has deliberately avoided corporate and media attention. Friends and acquaintances describe him as intelligent, introverted, and deeply private.

 

Living Simply in a 2BHK Flat

Living Simply in a 2BHK Flat

Despite being part of one of India’s wealthiest families, Jimmy Tata lives in a modest 2-bedroom flat in Mumbai’s upscale Colaba area. There are no flashy cars or signs of luxury around him. His way of living is proof that wealth doesn’t define one’s lifestyle.

 

No Mobile Phone, Just Books

No Mobile Phone, Just Books

In today’s hyper-connected world, Jimmy is a rare exception. He does not own a mobile phone and chooses to spend his time reading newspapers and books. His detachment from technology further reflects his desire to live a quiet, distraction-free life.

 

A Talented Squash Player

A Talented Squash Player

Billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka once shared an interesting anecdote about Jimmy. He said Jimmy was an exceptional squash player and used to beat him every time they played. It’s a side of Jimmy few know — a sportsman with impressive skills.

 

The Man Behind the Silence

The Man Behind the Silence

Jimmy Naval Tata remains an enigma — a man born into extraordinary privilege, yet content with simplicity. He may not run businesses or speak at summits, but his peaceful, private life stands in quiet contrast to the fast-paced world of fame and fortune.

 

