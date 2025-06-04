Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2910980https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/meet-richest-man-in-ludhiana-dropped-out-at-14-worked-for-rs-30-a-day-now-has-net-worth-of-rs-11666-crore-his-business-2910980
NewsPhotosMeet Richest Man In Ludhiana: Dropped Out At 14, Worked For Rs 30 A Day, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs 11,666 Crore, His Business…
photoDetails

Meet Richest Man In Ludhiana: Dropped Out At 14, Worked For Rs 30 A Day, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs 11,666 Crore, His Business…

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Billionaire Built From Scratch

1/8
Billionaire Built From Scratch

The most inspiring success stories come from those who start with nothing. Rajinder Gupta, the founder of Trident Group, once worked as a labourer earning Rs 30 a day. 

Follow Us

Struggles in Early Life

2/8
Struggles in Early Life

Born into a family of cotton traders in Punjab, Gupta had a difficult start. Due to financial hardship, he had to drop out after Class 9. With no formal education or resources, he began working various small jobs — including making candles and cement pipes for Rs 30/day — to support his family.

 

Follow Us

The Turning Point

3/8
The Turning Point

In 1985, Gupta took a huge risk. Despite his limited background, he invested Rs 6.5 crore into a fertiliser business called Abhishek Industries. This was the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey, laying the foundation for what would later become Trident Group.

 

Follow Us

Expansion Into Textiles and More

4/8
Expansion Into Textiles and More

By 1991, Gupta had launched Katai Mill as a joint venture — a move that proved profitable. Over the years, his business diversified into textiles, paper, and chemicals, expanding operations across Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Trident became a symbol of industrial success in North India.

 

Follow Us

Trident Group’s Global Presence

5/8
Trident Group’s Global Presence

Today, Trident is a global player in home textiles and paper manufacturing. Its clients include international retail giants like Walmart, JCPenney, and Luxury and Linen. Trident’s towels and bedsheets are among its top-selling products.

Follow Us

Ludhiana’s Richest Man – Hurun List 2024

6/8
Ludhiana’s Richest Man – Hurun List 2024

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Rajinder Gupta is the richest man in Ludhiana. Notably, he is also one of only two billionaires from the city, highlighting the scale of his impact on Ludhiana’s industrial landscape.

 

Follow Us

Recognition & Leadership Role

7/8
Recognition & Leadership Role

In 2007, Gupta was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contribution to trade and industry. Though he stepped down from Trident’s Board in 2022 due to personal reasons, he continues to serve as Chairman of Trident Limited.

Follow Us

Net Worth Journey

8/8
Net Worth Journey

According to Forbes, Rajinder Gupta’s net worth in 2024 stands at USD 1.6 billion (Rs 11,666 crore), up from USD 1.4 billion in 2023. However, it was even higher in 2022 — USD 2.6 billion. His journey from earning Rs 30/day to building a billion-dollar empire is a rare story of grit, vision, and relentless effort.

 

Follow Us
success storybusiness success storyRajinder GuptaRajinder Gupta Success StoryTrident Group.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
IPL
Players To Win Player of the Match (POTM) Award In Every IPL Final: Check Names Of All 17 Winners From 2008 To 2024 - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Chenab bridge
THIS Is World's Highest Railway Bridge; Not In Japan, China Or Switzerland; It's In...
camera icon7
title
Vinod Kumar Chaudhary
Meet 44-Year-Old ‘Typing Man’ Of India Who Broke Guinness Record For Typing With His Nose—Now Wants To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 final
7 RCB And PBKS Stars Who Are Already IPL Champions With Other Teams: Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Yash Dayal & More - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet The World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: 7-Year-Old Black Belt Girl Trained By Her Champion Parents. She Is Not From Korea, China, Or Japan; She Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK