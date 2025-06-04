Meet Richest Man In Ludhiana: Dropped Out At 14, Worked For Rs 30 A Day, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs 11,666 Crore, His Business…
Billionaire Built From Scratch
The most inspiring success stories come from those who start with nothing. Rajinder Gupta, the founder of Trident Group, once worked as a labourer earning Rs 30 a day.
Struggles in Early Life
Born into a family of cotton traders in Punjab, Gupta had a difficult start. Due to financial hardship, he had to drop out after Class 9. With no formal education or resources, he began working various small jobs — including making candles and cement pipes for Rs 30/day — to support his family.
The Turning Point
In 1985, Gupta took a huge risk. Despite his limited background, he invested Rs 6.5 crore into a fertiliser business called Abhishek Industries. This was the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey, laying the foundation for what would later become Trident Group.
Expansion Into Textiles and More
By 1991, Gupta had launched Katai Mill as a joint venture — a move that proved profitable. Over the years, his business diversified into textiles, paper, and chemicals, expanding operations across Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Trident became a symbol of industrial success in North India.
Trident Group’s Global Presence
Today, Trident is a global player in home textiles and paper manufacturing. Its clients include international retail giants like Walmart, JCPenney, and Luxury and Linen. Trident’s towels and bedsheets are among its top-selling products.
Ludhiana’s Richest Man – Hurun List 2024
As per the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Rajinder Gupta is the richest man in Ludhiana. Notably, he is also one of only two billionaires from the city, highlighting the scale of his impact on Ludhiana’s industrial landscape.
Recognition & Leadership Role
In 2007, Gupta was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contribution to trade and industry. Though he stepped down from Trident’s Board in 2022 due to personal reasons, he continues to serve as Chairman of Trident Limited.
Net Worth Journey
According to Forbes, Rajinder Gupta’s net worth in 2024 stands at USD 1.6 billion (Rs 11,666 crore), up from USD 1.4 billion in 2023. However, it was even higher in 2022 — USD 2.6 billion. His journey from earning Rs 30/day to building a billion-dollar empire is a rare story of grit, vision, and relentless effort.
