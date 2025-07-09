Meet Richest Man In Nepal: Only Billionaire In Country, Inspired By Ratan Tata, His Business Is….—Find Out His Net Worth
Binod Chaudhary is Nepal’s richest man and the country’s only billionaire, with a net worth of around Rs 15,000 crore (1.8 billion dollars). Best known for creating the popular instant noodle brand Wai Wai, he turned a simple idea into a global business success.
Meet Nepal’s Only Billionaire
Binod Chaudhary is Nepal’s richest man and its only billionaire. A businessman, politician, and philanthropist, he is the chairman of the Chaudhary Group (CG), a multi-industry conglomerate. In 2013, he entered Forbes' billionaire list with a net worth of 1 billion dollars. Today, his fortune has grown to 1.8 billion dollars (approx. Rs 15,000 crore).
The Noodles That Built a Billionaire
Chaudhary’s biggest success story is Wai Wai noodles. Inspired during a trip to Thailand, he noticed the instant noodle trend and brought it to Nepal. Wai Wai became a massive hit for its quick cooking and bold flavors. It later expanded to India and global markets, earning Chaudhary global recognition.
From Small Store to Global Empire
Born into a business family in Kathmandu, Chaudhary took over the reins of the family business when his father fell ill. He gave up his dream of becoming a chartered accountant and dove into entrepreneurship. Under his leadership, the Chaudhary Group grew into a powerhouse with over 80 companies in 30+ countries.
More Than Just Noodles
While Wai Wai is his flagship, Chaudhary’s business empire is diverse. He partnered with Panasonic, brought Suzuki cars to Nepal, and founded the Singapore-based Cinnovation Group in 1990. In 1995, he took control of Nepal’s Nabil Bank, further strengthening his financial influence.
Business with a Global Vision
Chaudhary Group has interests in finance, telecom, hospitality, infrastructure, and consumer goods. His CG Hotels and Resorts operates luxury properties worldwide. Chaudhary’s goal: to put Nepal on the global business map while staying rooted in local values.
His Role Models and Influences
Chaudhary credits his father and grandfather for shaping his early values. He draws inspiration from Ratan Tata, JRD Tata, and Nelson Mandela. Among celebrities, he’s a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, admiring their charisma and resilience.
Beyond Business
Binod Chaudhary is also an author and filmmaker. His autobiography, Making It Big, shares lessons from his journey. As a philanthropist, he supports disaster relief, education, and health care in Nepal through the Chaudhary Foundation.
A Billionaire Who Believes in Purpose
Despite being Nepal’s only billionaire, Chaudhary stays humble and focused on impact. He believes business must serve a higher purpose. Inspired by legends, driven by vision, Binod Chaudhary is more than just wealthy—he’s a force of change for Nepal.
(Images credit: File Photo/Forbes)
Trending Photos