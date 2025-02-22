Meet Richest Man In UP: Once Sold Soap And Detergent On Bicycle, He Is The Mind Behind Iconic Ghadi Detergent—His Net Worth is Rs… Cr
The richest person in Uttar Pradesh started from humble beginnings, selling soap and detergent on a bicycle. Over time, he built an iconic brand that has become a household name in India. Today, his company is one of the fastest-growing in the FMCG sector, with a wide range of products in the market.
UP's Richest Man
When asked about the richest person in the world, names like Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani quickly come to mind. But do you know who the richest person in Uttar Pradesh is? With a fortune of Rs 12,000 crore, Murli Dhar Gyanchandani has built an empire, yet stays out of the limelight, preferring simplicity and a life without show-offs.
The Man Behind Ghadi Detergent
Murli Dhar Gyanchandani from Kanpur is the brain behind Ghari Detergent, one of India’s most trusted and widely used household products. His fortune is so vast that he secured a spot on the Hurun Global Rich List 2024. Despite his massive wealth, Murli Dhar does not hold any flashy degrees or own a tech or financial firm. Instead, his wealth was built from selling soap and detergents.
From Humble Beginnings
Murli Dhar inherited the soap business from his father, Dayaldas Gyanchandani. Starting with a small amount of savings, he began making soap at home using glycerin. On June 22, 1988, he founded RSPL Group, launching Ghari Detergent Powder and soap products under the brand.
The Early Struggles
In the early days, sales were a challenge. Living in Shastri Nagar, Kanpur, Murli Dhar realized that he needed to sell his products directly to people. So, he took matters into his own hands and started selling his soap and detergent door-to-door on his bicycle. It was a time when big brands like Nirma and Wheel dominated the detergent market, and convincing people to trust a new, local product was no easy feat.
A Game-Changing Marketing Strategy
To gain people's trust, Murli Dhar created the tagline: ‘Pehle istemal kare, phir vishwas kare’ which translates to “Use it first, then trust it.” This clever marketing approach paid off, making his product more appealing to consumers. The tagline struck a chord with people, and his product quickly gained trust, even in an industry dominated by large, established brands.
Rapid Expansion and Success
Over time, Murli Dhar’s Gharli Detergent Powder grew in popularity, and the company’s annual production capacity surpassed 800,000 metric tons. The company didn’t stop with just detergents and soap—it began branching out into the homecare market with products like hair oil, shampoo, hand wash, toothpaste, shaving cream, floor cleaner, and toilet cleaner.
A Fortune Built from Soap
Today, Murli Dhar Gyanchandani’s company is one of the fastest-growing in India’s FMCG sector. His wealth now stands at an impressive Rs 12,000 crore. He’s not just Uttar Pradesh’s richest industrialist but also ranked as the 149th richest businessman in India on the Hurun List.
Bollywood's Big Name as Brand Ambassador
As a testament to the success of Gharli Detergent, the brand proudly boasts Bollywood's legendary Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. From selling soap on a bicycle to leading a multi-crore empire, Murli Dhar's journey is truly inspiring.
