Meet Richest Man In UP: Once Sold Soap And Detergent On Bicycle, He Is The Mind Behind Iconic Ghadi Detergent—His Net Worth is Rs… Cr

4 / 8

In the early days, sales were a challenge. Living in Shastri Nagar, Kanpur, Murli Dhar realized that he needed to sell his products directly to people. So, he took matters into his own hands and started selling his soap and detergent door-to-door on his bicycle. It was a time when big brands like Nirma and Wheel dominated the detergent market, and convincing people to trust a new, local product was no easy feat.